BroadbandOne® Partners with Ripple Broadband to Deliver Next-Gen Wireless Internet to Pensacola

The collaboration utilizes BroadbandOne infrastructure to accelerate the deployment of high-speed services for businesses, MDU's, and hospitality destinations across Ripple Broadband's expanding service area.

PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadband One, Inc. , doing business as BroadbandOne® (BB1), a leader in wireless network innovation and a pioneer in the deployment of Telco as a Service (TaaS) solutions, today announced its partnership with Pensacola, Fla.-based Ripple Broadband to bring lightning-fast wireless internet to residents, businesses, and hospitality destinations across Florida's Gulf Coast. The partnership marks a key step in BroadbandOne's expansion into high-demand regional markets through its award-winning Telco as a Service (TaaS) model .

"Ripple Broadband shares our commitment to providing reliable, enterprise-grade internet that transforms the way communities and businesses connect," said Eric Watko, CEO of BroadbandOne. "By combining Ripple's local expertise with our licensed mmWave spectrum and national wireless infrastructure, we're enabling rapid deployment of next-generation service for Florida's commercial, MDU, and hospitality markets."

The collaboration allows Ripple Broadband to leverage BroadbandOne's licensed spectrum, core wireless infrastructure, and strategic tower assets — including key coverage zones across Pensacola and other Gulf Coast areas. The result is a robust, high-speed network capable of serving multi-dwelling units (MDUs), hotels, and vacation properties with enterprise-class speeds, reliability, and affordability.

"Ripple Broadband was founded to make high-speed connectivity simple, transparent, and available to everyone, no matter the location," said Jacob Anderson, CEO of Ripple Broadband. "Thanks to BroadbandOne's infrastructure and support, we're expanding faster than ever and delivering a service designed for the diverse needs of our local community, whether they are upgrading their building technology for smarter, safer communities, running a business, or on vacation."

Customers can expect:

No throttling and transparent pricing

Fast installations and local customer support

Reliable speeds powered by licensed mmWave spectrum

BroadbandOne's TaaS approach enables partners like Ripple Broadband to launch and scale internet services with greater speed and flexibility while maintaining a local-first experience. The Pensacola deployment is part of BroadbandOne's broader Southeast expansion, with additional Florida markets under evaluation.

"Our TaaS model provides the spectrum, infrastructure and deployment expertise foundation that allows partners like Ripple to focus on what matters most: delivering fast, reliable connectivity with a personal touch," added Watko. "Florida is just the beginning."

About BroadbandOne

BroadbandOne (BB1) is an innovative wireless network operator and value added partner deploying carrier grade IP connectivity services to enterprises in Tier 2 and 3 and rural markets in the U.S. BB1 is one of the nation's largest holders of 5G spectrum in the millimeter wave bands focused on private 5G and fixed wireless, with roots that run deep in the wireless industry. The BB1 team has decades of experience working across licensed counties in 19 states. BB1 continues to expand its reach to build and operate mobile networks across key markets throughout the U.S.

To learn more about BroadbandOne's wireless network solutions, visit BroadbandOne.com

About Ripple Broadband

Ripple Broadband is a local Florida-based internet provider dedicated to bringing reliable, high-speed connectivity to homes, businesses and communities across the Gulf Coast, including Navarre, Midway and Gulf Breeze, and now expanding into Pensacola and Pensacola Beach. We are committed to being the friendly neighborhood provider, focusing on simplicity, transparency and high performance. Ripple Broadband delivers fast speeds through advanced wireless technology, backed by a local team and dedicated customer support.

