Broadcast Legends Roe Conn and Richard Roeper Together Again in New Podcast from Americaneagle.com Studios

"This isn't our first rodeo," quipped Conn. "But this certainly will be the wildest ride." The twice weekly podcast, dropping its first installment Thursday, will focus on pop culture and current events. "Everything from movies to streaming content to news and sports, nothing is off limits" said Conn.

Richard Roeper, long-time film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times and former co-host of Ebert and Roeper, adds, "For film and television, the podcast is going to be celebratory. There are a lot of columns and other podcasts telling you what not to watch. We're doing the opposite.

"This is really the golden age for the medium," continues Roeper. "I hear from people all the time 'there's too much stuff out there' and they're not sure how to invest their time. We're going to solve that problem."

"However," adds Conn, "when talking current events, the gloves will come off taking on the goofy and galling things happening every hour of every day but then we'll suggest a way to escape all that stuff at night.

Americaneagle.com CEO Tony Svanascini said, "It's fitting a long-time client like Richard Roeper is a part of the first podcast launched from Americaneagle.com Studios. He and Roe Conn are true talents that will bring their unique sense of humor and wit to what I'm sure will be an extremely popular podcast."

Americaneagle.com's new studio features the highest quality live streaming technology for audio and video. The studios were built by RAM Systems, the renowned designer of state-of-the-art recording and broadcast facilities throughout the United States and Canada. Their clients include ABC, CBS, NBC and ESPN. In Chicago, they completed the new facilities for both WLS-AM/FM and WGN Radio.

"It's part of Americaneagle.com's commitment to our clients," adds Svanascini. "Hosting a podcast, streaming video presentations, or any other media production has become a critical component to digital marketing success for our clients promoting their brand, informing their customers, and ultimately increasing sales."

New episodes of the "Roe & Roeper" podcast will drop Tuesdays and Thursdays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Audible, and other podcast services.

