Broadcom and Google Cloud Announce Expanded Partnership to Help Accelerate Innovation for Enterprises

Broadcom will migrate its VMware workloads to Google Cloud, collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives, and deliver new gen AI capabilities

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '24, LAS VEGAS -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Google Cloud today announced an expanded partnership that will involve optimizing Broadcom's VMware workloads for Google Cloud, jointly collaborating on go-to-market initiatives, adding more Broadcom products and services to Google Cloud Marketplace, and Broadcom infusing Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities.

"Google Cloud has been a trusted partner in our digital transformation journey at Broadcom," said Rich Jardine, Vice President, Cloud Platform Engineering and Operations, Broadcom. "We look forward to ongoing collaboration with Google to make sure we deliver the best user experience to our customers who are running the most advanced IT infrastructure in the world."

"Businesses run mission-critical workloads on Broadcom and VMware software, which will now be optimized for Google Cloud's secure, trusted infrastructure," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem & Channels, Google Cloud. "Together with Broadcom, we will enhance user experiences by streamlining operations with generative AI and enabling license portability for VMware Cloud Foundation users."

Broadcom and Google Cloud have a long history of working together to improve enterprise security and help businesses modernize their infrastructures. The expanded partnership announced today will focus on:

Leveraging Google Cloud's unique capabilities for VMware workloads: By moving the company's VMware workloads to Google Cloud–including customer-facing products and services as well as internal services–Broadcom can take advantage of Google's core platform capabilities, as well as use Vertex AI to enhance customer experiences. Broadcom has already enriched the SymantecAI platform with Google Cloud's gen AI technology, and it will continue to grow its gen AI adoption as part of the partnership.

By moving the company's VMware workloads to Google Cloud–including customer-facing products and services as well as internal services–Broadcom can take advantage of Google's core platform capabilities, as well as use Vertex AI to enhance customer experiences. Broadcom has already enriched the platform with Google Cloud's gen AI technology, and it will continue to grow its gen AI adoption as part of the partnership. Joint product and go-to-market collaboration: Broadcom and Google Cloud will further align their product and go-to-market organizations to enhance support for mutual customers, including deeper network solution integrations that simplify cloud deployments for mutual customers. Increased organizational alignment will enable the companies to identify business growth opportunities and better assist customers with infrastructure modernization.

Broadcom and Google Cloud will further align their product and go-to-market organizations to enhance support for mutual customers, including deeper network solution integrations that simplify cloud deployments for mutual customers. Increased organizational alignment will enable the companies to identify business growth opportunities and better assist customers with infrastructure modernization. Google Cloud Marketplace: Broadcom plans to add several more products and services to Google Cloud Marketplace , such as Symantec Network Protection, which will enable customers to scale Broadcom solutions simply and quickly to their organizations. Customers can continue to deploy many previously-available Marketplace offerings, including Broadcom's Agile Operations solutions like AppNeta , Clarity , and Rally . VMware Tanzu Application Service , Gemfire , and RabbitMQ are currently available on Google Cloud Marketplace as well.

Coming Soon: Bringing Portability of VMware Cloud Foundation Licenses to Google Cloud VMware Engine

Earlier this year, Broadcom and Google Cloud announced plans to support portability of VMware Cloud Foundation licenses to Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE) . Those capabilities are targeted to be available by this July, enabling customers to purchase subscriptions of the new VMware Cloud Foundation software from Broadcom and flexibly use those subscriptions in Google Cloud VMware Engine, as well as their own on-prem data centers. GCVE can be consumed with the VMware Cloud Foundation licensing included in the solution. With VMware Cloud Foundation on Google Cloud VMware Engine, customers can simplify infrastructure, improve reliability, and build applications with BigQuery and Google Cloud's AI/ML capabilities.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud