Broadridge's Shareholder Disclosure Hub Migrates to AWS, Boosting Global Reach, Resilience and Security

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced a major advancement in its Global Proxy modernization program with the successful migration of its Shareholder Disclosure Hub (SDH) to Amazon Web Services (AWS). This latest milestone enhances the platform's resilience, performance, and security while expanding its global reach, now including the key markets of Singapore and South Africa across the EMEA and APAC regions.

"This significant investment in our proxy and shareholder disclosure infrastructure, powered by AWS, provides enhanced security, resilience, and operational efficiency for our clients," said Demi Derem, SVP, Investor Communications Solutions International at Broadridge. "We remain committed to continuous innovation and client value, ensuring our solutions evolve with the needs of global capital markets while providing the robust, scalable foundation required to support shareholder transparency mandates worldwide."

The migration to AWS represents a comprehensive re-engineering of the SDH platform. The new cloud-native architecture delivers substantial improvements in performance, stability, scalability, and security, leveraging multiple AWS Regions and Broadridge's Managed Cloud Architecture Standards, which are certified to Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR Level 2.

With these enhancements, the platform further reduces operational complexity for market participants by supporting shareholder disclosure requirements across all SRD II markets in the European Economic Area (EEA), as well as Australia, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and the newly added markets of Singapore and South Africa. This expanded, unified solution enables institutional investors, intermediaries, and issuers to meet regulatory disclosure obligations efficiently and securely across multiple jurisdictions—strengthening transparency and promoting broader shareholder democracy.

