Broadridge and Kyndryl Extend Agreement to Bring Leading Edge Resiliency and Enhanced AI Capabilities to Broadridge Infrastructure

Agentic AI and quantum-ready mainframe capabilities advance data center modernization

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, and Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced an extension of their longstanding relationship strengthening core platforms and integrating AI-enabled operations alongside quantum-safe capabilities. Under the expanded agreement, Kyndryl Bridge, Kyndryl's AI-powered, open-integration platform, and Kyndryl's Agentic AI Framework will be leveraged to support Broadridge's strategy to drive the democratization and digitization of investing, simplify trading and modernize wealth management.

As part of the agreement to strengthen resiliency, scalability and cryptographic protection against emerging risks, Kyndryl will invest in further modernizing Broadridge's data center, network architecture and core mainframe environment, including a strategic refresh to a next-generation, quantum-safe platform. The transformation will also incorporate AI-enabled capabilities, leveraging the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework to support more intelligent operations, faster issue resolution and reduced technical complexity.

"Our platforms support clients across all global financial services, where resiliency and trust are nonnegotiable," said Tyler Derr, CTO, Broadridge. "We are strengthening the infrastructure our clients rely on and we continue evolving our technology to meet rising regulatory, market and operational demands. We chose to extend our collaboration with Kyndryl because of their long-standing experience supporting mission-critical platforms in highly regulated environments."

"By modernizing core platforms and integrating AI-enabled operations alongside quantum-safe capabilities, we are helping Broadridge run mission-critical systems with greater confidence today while preparing for what comes next," said Jamie Rutledge, President, Kyndryl U.S. "As a DORA-designated critical third-party service provider, Kyndryl is uniquely positioned to continue to help Broadridge manage risk and support the integrity of financial market operations as resiliency, security and performance demands increase."

For Broadridge clients, this collaboration helps strengthen the resiliency, availability and future readiness of the critical platforms they depend on to support trading, communications and other essential financial services operations. Broadridge is better positioned to deliver:

Stronger performance and scalability to help support high-volume trading and communications activity without compromising reliability.

More secure, resilient operations in an increasingly complex risk and regulatory environment.

Faster, smarter issue resolution through AI-enabled insights that help identify and address problems before they impact service.

A more future-ready technology foundation to support continued innovation while protecting core systems and data.

Greater platform availability and business continuity so clients can rely on critical services even during disruptions or periods of market stress.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

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About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

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SOURCE Kyndryl