Broadridge Announces Data Control Solution Suite

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader and part of the S&P 500® Index, today announced the launch of the Broadridge Data Control Solution suite designed to help financial organisations address the operational challenges of managing the data life cycle. The suite combines Broadridge's award-winning reconciliation and matching solution with enhanced data analytics, together with industry-leading multi-bank connectivity and flexible financial messaging.

Recognising that data inconsistencies can shake confidence, impede growth and inject unnecessary risk and cost into businesses, Broadridge is providing a more holistic approach to achieving operational control over transaction data. Its Data Control technology and services enable firms to create powerful control points across their operations to ensure data and system integrity and accurate balance, position and transaction management. The solutions deliver greater confidence in operational and regulatory reporting and sophisticated analytics for real-time insight into critical and time-sensitive processes.

"The Data Control Solution suite is the latest in a succession of initiatives leveraging technology innovation to help Broadridge customers get ahead of today's challenges and capitalise on what's next," said Alastair McGill, general manager of Data Control Solutions for Broadridge. "We're focused on simplifying the process of creating control points from the broadest array of data sources to satisfy operational and regulatory requirements, such as compliance with the Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) or Customer Protection Rule (SEC Rule 15c3-3)."

Broadridge's scalable Data Control Solution suite is deployed in the Cloud to offer clients an elastic platform that grows with them and helps them onboard new business requirements quickly and efficiently. The suite can be delivered as independent applications or integrated with other Broadridge applications as a control layer. Broadridge's existing reconciliation and matching customers will be able to access future releases of the Data Control Solution suite through existing maintenance services agreements to avoid forced upgrades or business disruption.

As a complement to these solutions, Broadridge Consulting Services offers data analysis, data validation and target operating model transformation. With the need for technology investments to deliver faster ROI, clearly defined and prioritized outcomes are essential. Broadridge helps create a blueprint for front-to-back changes to overall architecture, organisational structure and business processes.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader and a part of the S&P 500® Index, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. With over 50 years of experience, including more than 10 years as an independent public company, Broadridge provides an important infrastructure that powers the financial services industry. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $7 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day of securities. Broadridge employs over 11,000 full-time associates in 18 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

