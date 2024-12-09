Broadridge Announces First-of-its-Kind AI-Powered Algorithm Insights Service

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To transform the landscape of algorithmic trading, global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), today announced the launch of an innovative AI-powered algorithm insights service for NYFIX. Driven by real-time liquidity mapping, the service is designed to empower asset managers, hedge funds, and other buy-side firms to achieve unprecedented accuracy, seamless workflow integration, and proven cost-efficiency.

"Algo traders will now have a quantitative, data-driven service to power critical trading decisions," said George Rosenberger, Head of NYFIX, Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions. "By harnessing the power of AI and historical insights, we're giving our clients the tools they need to navigate complex markets with greater precision and confidence. This innovative solution not only optimizes trading strategies, but also reduces costs, making it an invaluable asset for the buy-side."

This is the first and only solution of its kind, using advanced AI to leverage public and private data to understand the liquidity landscape, particularly potential dark fill location. This approach identifies the ideal algorithmic execution for any given order, reducing outliers to improve overall trading costs. Traders benefit from real-time alerts and in-trade analysis, allowing for in-flight adjustments to stay aligned with their objectives, ensuring optimal strategy selection throughout the trading process.

The NYFIX service was developed based on decades of proven research from Jeff Alexander and Linda Giordano, whose pioneering work at Babelfish Analytics established the standard for understanding routing dynamics, analyzing venue liquidity, and optimizing algorithm selection. This collaboration brings together unique and proprietary trader-focused insights with the trusted and transformational technological capabilities and extensive distribution capacity of Broadridge, creating a powerful service to enhance the trader's ability to improve performance.

Available to NYFIX Order Routing customers in the U.S. equities market, the solution's framework is built to expand rapidly across other asset classes and regions, with future plans to extend access to clients on other Order Routing Networks.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

Edings Thibault

Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge

[email protected]

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Global Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.