Broadridge Brings Together Wealth Business Under Michael Alexander

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader and part of the S&P 500® Index, today announced that Michael Alexander has been appointed President, Wealth Management. In this newly created position, he will be responsible for bringing together Broadridge's Wealth solutions into an integrated, market-leading Wealth Management business that will uniquely address Wealth Management firms' need to transform their technology and business models. Mr. Alexander will report directly to Tom Carey, President of Global Technology and Operations.

"Mike is a recognized leader in the financial services industry and has a passion for creating leading-edge, SaaS-based wealth management solutions," said Mr. Carey. "Mike will drive Broadridge's efforts to enhance the advisor and client experience through a single platform that will be a foundation for the industry."

As President of Broadridge's Wealth Management business, Mr. Alexander will take leadership of the Broadridge Wealth Platform, the next-generation open platform that is creating a modern, best-in-class industry-level wealth management technology solution. This platform, which is at the center of a recently announced sale to UBS, enables wealth managers to drive their business to the next level while mutualizing investments in technology, innovation and security. With the Broadridge Wealth Platform, firms will be able to deploy an integrated front-, middle-, and back-office solution that optimizes Financial Advisor productivity, creates a richer client experience and digitizes enterprise-wide operations. Broadridge Wealth Management also offers market-leading component solutions for Advisor Websites, Data Aggregation, Performance Reporting, Corporate Actions, and back- and middle-office Managed Services, among others.

Since joining Broadridge in 2006, Mr. Alexander has taken on roles of increasing responsibility in both technology platforms and managed services. In these roles, he has led numerous complex client engagements and successful acquisitions.

Prior to joining Broadridge, Mr. Alexander was Senior Vice President of Operations at Charles Schwab. He is a member of the SIFMA Operations and Technology Steering Committee.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $7 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 11,000 associates in 18 countries.

