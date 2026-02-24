Broadridge Appoints Frank Troise as President, Global Capital Markets

Proven innovator to lead front-to-back capital markets transformation across traditional and digital ecosystems

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) today announced the appointment of Frank Troise as President, Global Capital Markets, effective immediately. He will report to Tom Carey, President, Global Technology & Operations at Broadridge, and join Broadridge's Executive Leadership Team.

A proven industry innovator, Troise steps into the role at a pivotal moment as issuance, trading, financing, data and post-trade services converge across traditional and digital ecosystems.

Since Troise joined Broadridge in 2024 as Head of Trading and Connectivity Solutions, he has strengthened Broadridge's platform capabilities, driven strategic growth initiatives, and expanded its front-office offerings across execution management, algorithmic trading, and analytics.

"Broadridge operates at the intersection of scale, trust and innovation - a combination clients and regulators rely on every day, and Frank's deep market expertise, disciplined execution, and bold strategic vision make him the right person to lead this business," said Tom Carey, President, Global Technology & Operations at Broadridge. "As we build on our strong foundation and position of leadership in capital markets, Frank will accelerate our strategy and lead the next wave of innovation in global capital markets transformation."

Prior to Broadridge, Troise was CEO and Board Member of Pico Quantitative Trading and previously served as CEO, President, and Board Member of Investment Technology Group (ITG). He earlier led J.P. Morgan's global Execution Services business, overseeing a cross-asset trading organization spanning global markets.

"Capital markets are converging around integrated platforms that seamlessly connect trading, financing, data, and post-trade," said Troise. "By combining our leadership in tokenized real assets with AI-powered front to back capabilities and globally scaled infrastructure, Broadridge is uniquely positioned to help clients innovate with confidence - unlocking efficiency, transparency, and new growth opportunities across traditional and digital markets.

Broadridge connects more than 2,200 buy- and sell-side firms and 200+ trading venues globally, supporting daily average trading of over $15 trillion in securities, with integrated multi asset class, front to back capabilities, underpinned by a robust data architecture and AI-powered capabilities. Building on this foundation, Broadridge has successfully established a leading position in digital market infrastructure and is accelerating institutional adoption of digital markets. Its industry–leading distributed ledger-based repo platform, the largest institutional platform for tokenized real assets, is supporting over $7 trillion in monthly volume.

With financial markets evolving and the need for digital and traditional assets to coexist, Broadridge is committed to helping clients and the industry transform operations, reduce risk, and enhance the client experience. Broadridge will continue investing in integrated multi-asset class capabilities that extend established trading and post-trade infrastructure into digital markets - enabling innovation at scale while preserving resiliency, governance and regulatory strength.

