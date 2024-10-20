Broadridge Expands OTC Derivatives Reporting Solution Across Multiple Jurisdictions

NEW YORK and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global technology leader, today announced its readiness to support new OTC derivatives reporting requirements by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) set to go live on October 21, 2024. Broadridge is also proactively expanding its offerings to include other updated regulatory regimes and asset classes, such as the Canadian rewrite scheduled for July 2025 and the Hong Kong rewrite slated for September 2025.

"We anticipate that the regulatory wave will continue, and we are proactively working on behalf of our clients to help them meet their compliance requirements," said Ben Cooling, General Manager, Regulatory Trade and Transaction Reporting at Broadridge. "The upcoming Canadian and Hong Kong rewrites are part of a global initiative aimed at enhancing the consistency and transparency of derivatives reporting, reflecting similar updates by regulators in the United States, Japan, and Europe."

Following the addition of the European Money Market Statistical Reporting (MMSR), which went live with an upgrade to v3.6 of rules in July 2024, Broadridge is developing the US equivalent of SFTR for Securities Lending – the SEC 10c-1, scheduled to go live in January 2026. Broadridge will also be upgrading its solution to cater for major EU and UK MiFID updates scheduled to come in over 2025 to 2027 and the final updates to CFTC Dodd Frank Reporting.

Broadridge's flexible solution simplifies complex trading requirements, enabling firms to comply with varying local rules seamlessly and is fully equipped to handle these changes, including the integration of Global Unique Transaction Identifiers (UTIs), Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs), and Critical Data Elements.

These upcoming enhancements reaffirm Broadridge's commitment to supporting clients with their compliance across an array of regulatory jurisdictions, including those in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, and beyond. Leveraging deep industry expertise, Broadridge consistently delivers innovative technology solutions that enable clients to navigate and meet complex global regulatory standards with confidence.

