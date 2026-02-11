Nissay Asset Management Corporation Becomes First in Japan to Implement Broadridge's Mortgage-Backed Securities Trade Assignment Portal

Broadridge's solution enables Nissay Asset Management to streamline processes, reduce administrative workload, and increase operational efficiency

TOKYO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that Nissay Asset Management Corporation (NAM) has implemented Broadridge's Mortgage–Backed Securities Trade Assignment Portal (TAP), becoming the first asset management company in Japan to adopt the solution.

"As we continue to enhance efficiency and focus on value creation for our investors, Broadridge's Trade Assignment Portal provides us with a simple and effective way to streamline AOT processes," said Shuichi Uchida, General Manager & Head of Trading Department at Nissay Asset Management Corporation. "This automation frees up time from administrative tasks, allowing us to focus more on trading and analysis."

Trade Assignment Portal automates and digitizes Nissay Asset Management's Assignment of Trade (AOT) processes for TBA (To-Be-Announced) trading of mortgage–backed securities, allowing the firm to instantly create and electronically sign contract documents, send AOT letters to multiple recipients at once, and track progress in real time. The solution also stores completed AOTs securely in the cloud, significantly reducing manual workload and improving transparency.

"We are proud to support Nissay Asset Management in modernizing their AOT operations," said David Runacres, President of APAC at Broadridge. "Trade Assignment Portal exemplifies how Broadridge helps firms across Asia achieve greater automation, transparency, and efficiency. By transforming the traditionally manual, email–based Assignment of Trade process into a connected digital workflow, Trade Assignment Portal not only streamlines operations but also builds the foundation for future network value and collaboration across market participants."

Nissay Asset Management chose Broadridge's solution because Trade Assignment Portal streamlines existing email–based AOT workflows while preserving core processes—allowing the firm to build on its operational expertise and established broker relationships. The implementation comes as Japan's asset management industry faces growing pressure to reduce routine tasks and allocate more resources toward initiatives that deliver greater value to investors.

By reducing AOT processing time, Trade Assignment Portal enables Nissay Asset Management's traders to focus more on planning and execution, strengthening operational agility and client outcomes.

About Nissay Asset Management

Nissay Asset Management is an asset management company established in 1995 that brings together the asset management capabilities of Nippon Life Group. The company leverages its expertise in insurance asset management to supply a wide range of investment products that meet the needs of pension funds, as well as individual investors and other customers, for long-term, stable asset building.

For more details about Nissay Asset Management, please visit the website:

https://www.nam.co.jp/

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

