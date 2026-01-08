Broadridge Invests in DeepSee, Further Harnessing Agentic AI to Transform Post-trade Operations

Investment accelerates innovation in capital markets, enhancing efficiency, compliance, and client service– starting with AI-powered email orchestration

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its strategy to harness AI and harmonized data to optimize global post-trade operations, global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced a strategic investment and expanded partnership with DeepSee, a leader in agentic AI technology based in Utah, U.S. The agreement includes Broadridge taking a minority ownership stake in DeepSee and marks a significant milestone in Broadridge's strategy to leverage AI and harmonized data to optimize global post-trade operations.

Along with the investment, Tom Carey, President of Broadridge Global Technology and Operations (GTO), will join DeepSee's Board of Directors, further aligning the two companies' shared commitment to accelerating AI transformation across capital markets. The collaboration will initially focus on deploying AI-powered email orchestration, turning traditional inboxes into intelligent, automated workflows for post-trade operations teams.

"This latest investment and partnership underscores Broadridge's commitment to delivering innovative AI-powered solutions that transform operations, reduce risk, and enhances the client experience," said Tom Carey, President of Broadridge Global Technology and Operations. "Working with DeepSee, we are bringing agentic AI directly into post-trade workflows, helping clients move from manual email handling to intelligent automation—unlocking new levels of productivity and operational resilience."

Broadridge is a leading provider of post-trade processing technology, clearing over $15T in daily trades across global markets every day. By embedding AI into workflows such as fails research, inventory optimization, and now email orchestration, Broadridge is further empowering clients to simplify complex ecosystems, improve decision-making, and unlock new levels of efficiency.

"From the beginning, DeepSee's vision has been to leverage the power of AI agents to transform the complex processes of financial services into actionable outcomes that drive immediate, production-ready business impact," said Steve Shillingford, CEO and Founder of DeepSee. "Working with Broadridge enables us to scale that vision globally, bringing AI innovation directly to the core of capital markets operations. Together, we are helping firms dramatically reduce manual processes, improve client responsiveness, and unlock new levels of efficiency."

Together, Broadridge and DeepSee are redefining post–trade operations by transforming in-bound email requests into connected workflows where AI agents, systems, and people operate seamlessly together. Pre-trained and pre-configured agents power automated operations and industry-specific AI capabilities convert communications into real actions—delivering faster responses, stronger compliance, and measurable operational results.

Key benefits of the AI solution include:

Increased productivity: Automates workflows by connecting to underlying systems to retrieve critical data and enhances efficiency through intelligent organization, prioritization, and drafting of emails

Smarter resource optimization: Elimination of unnecessary emails, AI based categorization of work types and prioritization of importance of emails powered by insights into email volume and trends, enables proactive workload management and freeing teams for higher-value work.

Enhanced transparency and supervision: Real-time dashboards display SLA metrics, operational trends, and actionable insights across teams.

The solution has already been deployed across Broadridge's Business Process Outsourcing Operations which serves over 60 clients. The solution is also integrated with Broadridge post-trade capabilities providing the opportunity for firms to deploy with-in their own four walls with the Broadridge Platform or on a standalone basis.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About DeepSee

DeepSee is the control plane for agentic operations in financial services. We help banks and capital markets firms convert fragmented, manual workflows into software-defined services—powered by AI agents that plan, orchestrate, and execute across applications and teams. Built for production operations, DeepSee delivers secure integration, robust governance, continuous evaluation, and human oversight—so you can scale from experimentation to enterprise-wide transformation.

For more information about DeepSee, please visit www.deepsee.ai.

