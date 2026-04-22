Broadridge Launches Central Risk and Liquidity Optimization Solution to Unify Trade Execution, Liquidity and Risk Management

New integrated front-office solution enables firms centralize risk, internalize client flow, optimize liquidity, and improve capital efficiency

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, announced the launch of its Central Risk and Liquidity Optimization Solution, powered by Tbricks. The new solution provides banks, broker-dealers, market makers, and trading firms with an integrated front-office platform to coordinate trade execution, risk, and liquidity management across products, desks, and venues through a single unified system.

"Broadridge's is turning risk management from a fragmented architecture into a unified strategy that turns risk capital and liquidity provision into drivers of growth," said Ian Williams, Global Head of Trading and Execution at Broadridge. "Firms are looking for new ways to strengthen execution, improve capital efficiency, and deliver more value to clients and Broadridge's Central Risk and Liquidity Optimization Solution, combined with Broadridge's integrated connectivity and execution capabilities is delivering."

Built on Broadridge's market-leading front-office technology, the solution brings together smart order routing and execution, multi-asset market making, internalization, centralized risk management, automated hedging, systematic IOI generation, and Request for Quote (RFQ) capabilities.

The launch also marks an important milestone in Broadridge's next-generation platform vision: a global, multi-asset, multi-execution-channel trading infrastructure designed to support the evolving needs of the sell side, today and in the future.

Today's sell-side firms face a common set of challenges: risk is fragmented across desks, trading workflows are disconnected, and delivering competitive liquidity to clients is increasingly complex. Many firms are also operating under tighter capital and balance sheet constraints while relying on multiple systems to manage agency and principal trading activities.

Broadridge's Central Risk and Liquidity Optimization Solution addresses these challenges by unifying execution, pricing, internalization, and risk management in a coordinated, capital-efficient platform that helps firms internalize more client flow, centralize risk in real time, automate hedging, and reduce dependence on fragmented technology stacks.

The solution enables firms to optimize capital deployment, lower trading costs, grow revenue through liquidity provision, and simplify operations through a unified platform with real-time visibility across the trading business.

By bringing together agency trading, principal trading, centralized risk management, and bilateral trading capabilities into a single platform, the solution eliminates the trade-offs firms have historically faced when managing these functions across separate systems.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.