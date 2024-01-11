Broadridge Launches GenAI-Powered OpsGPT to Transform and Optimize Trading in a T+1 Environment

Simplifying and optimizing operations with GenAI and LLM technology to improve efficiency, mitigate risks and enhance governance across the T+1 trade lifecycle

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced the launch of OpsGPT, a new capability for operations users, analysts, and management teams to transform their operations across the post-trade lifecycle. Powered by Generative AI (GenAI) and Large Language Model (LLM) technology, OpsGPT uses transactions, settlements and positions data to provide clients real-time visibility for faster fails resolution, researching next best actions and prioritizing key risk items in a single, easy-to-use interface. The new application is a direct response to industry and regulatory changes. Reduced settlement cycles, the continuous quest for efficiency and increasing trading velocity are collectively creating significant stress on firms' legacy technology and operating models.

"OpsGPT is the GenAI-powered-copilot that will simplify and optimize trading operations, generating a step change in productivity for operations teams, creating post-trade trade lifecycle event transparency and empowering users to swiftly remediate, reduce, and prevent risks," said Vijay Mayadas, President of Capital Markets at Broadridge. "Leveraging automation to reduce manual intervention through OpsGPT will allow clients to operate at peak efficiency, despite changing regulations and market complexities."

OpsGPT is trained on curated and harmonized data from Broadridge's global multi-asset post trade systems which power the clearance and settlement of $10 trillion in trades daily. Moreover, Broadridge's leading post trade platforms are underpinned by a common data ontology and the highest standards of privacy and confidentiality in handling client data. The result is an AI tool that can be rapidly deployed for clients and has the power to streamline access, connectivity and understanding of data across multiple asset classes to increase operations productivity.

Broadridge has designed OpsGPT with a strong focus on responsible AI practices, addressing the unique needs and challenges faced by the industry. This GenAI-powered application is integrated with Broadridge's existing global, multi-asset class post trade solutions, allowing seamless use for clients globally.

Overall, Broadridge's AI platform provides the flexibility to choose a model based on specific use case needs, as well as both functional and non-functional requirements. The platform provides a consistent and scalable API interface that makes it easy to switch between different models based on client needs and risk governance processes.

Broadridge recently published a whitepaper entitled, Efficiency Unleashed: Capital Markets Operations Reimagined with Generative AI, which describes how emerging technology, particularly GenAI and LLM, can be leveraged to revolutionize post-trade operations. For more information on how OpsGPT can transform and optimize your trading, please see here.

