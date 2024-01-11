Broadridge Launches GenAI-Powered OpsGPT to Transform and Optimize Trading in a T+1 Environment

News provided by

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

11 Jan, 2024, 07:30 ET

Simplifying and optimizing operations with GenAI and LLM technology to improve efficiency, mitigate risks and enhance governance across the T+1 trade lifecycle

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced the launch of OpsGPT, a new capability for operations users, analysts, and management teams to transform their operations across the post-trade lifecycle. Powered by Generative AI (GenAI) and Large Language Model (LLM) technology, OpsGPT uses transactions, settlements and positions data to provide clients real-time visibility for faster fails resolution, researching next best actions and prioritizing key risk items in a single, easy-to-use interface. The new application is a direct response to industry and regulatory changes. Reduced settlement cycles, the continuous quest for efficiency and increasing trading velocity are collectively creating significant stress on firms' legacy technology and operating models.

"OpsGPT is the GenAI-powered-copilot that will simplify and optimize trading operations, generating a step change in productivity for operations teams, creating post-trade trade lifecycle event transparency and empowering users to swiftly remediate, reduce, and prevent risks," said Vijay Mayadas, President of Capital Markets at Broadridge. "Leveraging automation to reduce manual intervention through OpsGPT will allow clients to operate at peak efficiency, despite changing regulations and market complexities."

OpsGPT is trained on curated and harmonized data from Broadridge's global multi-asset post trade systems which power the clearance and settlement of $10 trillion in trades daily. Moreover, Broadridge's leading post trade platforms are underpinned by a common data ontology and the highest standards of privacy and confidentiality in handling client data. The result is an AI tool that can be rapidly deployed for clients and has the power to streamline access, connectivity and understanding of data across multiple asset classes to increase operations productivity.

Broadridge has designed OpsGPT with a strong focus on responsible AI practices, addressing the unique needs and challenges faced by the industry. This GenAI-powered application is integrated with Broadridge's existing global, multi-asset class post trade solutions, allowing seamless use for clients globally.

Overall, Broadridge's AI platform provides the flexibility to choose a model based on specific use case needs, as well as both functional and non-functional requirements. The platform provides a consistent and scalable API interface that makes it easy to switch between different models based on client needs and risk governance processes.

Broadridge recently published a whitepaper entitled, Efficiency Unleashed: Capital Markets Operations Reimagined with Generative AI, which describes how emerging technology, particularly GenAI and LLM, can be leveraged to revolutionize post-trade operations. For more information on how OpsGPT can transform and optimize your trading, please see here

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:
Edings Thibault
Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge
[email protected]

Media:
Tina Wadhwa
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Also from this source

Broadridge and Boring Money Collaborate to Deliver Consumer Duty Solution for Asset Managers

Broadridge and Boring Money Collaborate to Deliver Consumer Duty Solution for Asset Managers

Boring Money, a financial data and insights business, has collaborated with global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) to...
TMF Group Adopts Broadridge's Sentry Loan Administration Platform to Scale for Private Debt and CLO Fund Services Business Growth

TMF Group Adopts Broadridge's Sentry Loan Administration Platform to Scale for Private Debt and CLO Fund Services Business Growth

Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announces that TMF Group, a leading provider of critical compliance and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.