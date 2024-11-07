Broadridge Named a Category Leader by Chartis in Collateral Management Systems

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), today announced that its Banking Book Collateral Management Technology, COLLATE, has been recognized as a category leader in the latest Credit Lending Operations 2024 Report from Chartis, a leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology.

The report evaluates the leading products offered in corporate, small and medium enterprise lending, syndicated lending and private/non-bank credit. Broadridge is highlighted as the overall leader for Completeness of Offering, within the Chartis Quadrant for Collateral Management Systems, demonstrating the depth and breadth of functionality of Broadridge's COLLATE solution.

"Managing complex collaterals is a critical challenge for most financial institutions and calls for an integrated workflow with such key business processes as exposure management, valuations, finance and accounting and regulatory risk management. Broadridge's category leader position in the quadrant reflects its core strength in collateral management," said Anish Shah, Research Director at Chartis. "Its deep expertise and software capabilities enable financial institutions to manage collaterals across various business lines and financial products."

"The need for a dedicated, enterprise approach to collateral management through the loan lifecycle has never been more critical," said Jo Ní Choisdealbha, General Manager of Broadridge's Credit and Lending Solutions Business. "Regulations are changing and the burden of producing accurate and comprehensive views of credit risk in the book and across the business has become increasingly onerous. Against this backdrop, we are thrilled to be recognized for our COLLATE technology that modernizes processes, and enables our clients to respond quickly to regulatory change and to report accurately across the book."

Broadridge currently enables the management of more than $3 trillion worth of collateral daily for commercial and wealth lending. COLLATE, one of Broadridge's key lending offerings, is an integrated platform used by top tier commercial and retail lenders around the world to manage all collateral through the life of the loan. It consolidates collateral across all asset classes and lines of business to help with standardizing data, streamlining workflows, ensuring the health of the loan book and guaranteeing accurate regulatory reporting.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications per year and underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Media Contact:

Matthew Luongo

Prosek Partners

+1 646-818-9279

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.