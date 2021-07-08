Broadridge Names Keir Gumbs Chief Legal Officer

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that Keir Gumbs has been appointed Chief Legal Officer, effective July 27, 2021. Gumbs will succeed Adam Amsterdam, who will be retiring after nearly 30 years of leading Broadridge's Legal function. As part of a long-planned transition, Amsterdam will step into a Senior Advisor role.

"I want to thank Adam for 30 years of dedication and his unwavering commitment to developing a world-class legal function that has been vital to enabling Broadridge to operate in an increasingly complex and dynamic legal and regulatory landscape," said Tim Gokey, Broadridge's Chief Executive Officer.

Gokey continued, "As we continue to drive Broadridge's evolution, I am excited to welcome Keir to Broadridge. His accomplishments and expertise in corporate governance are certain to be an asset to our company and our clients, and I am confident our leadership team will benefit from his impressive experience and vision."

Gumbs will oversee the legal, compliance and physical security teams for Broadridge, will help lead Broadridge's policy efforts and will serve as the primary legal advisor for senior management and the Board of Directors. Additionally, he will join the Broadridge Foundation Board, Risk Committee, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) committee.

Gumbs is a noted thinker and speaker on Corporate Governance issues. He was a Partner at Covington & Burling LLP for many years, where he represented a cross-section of clients in governance, securities, and transactional matters. Previously, he held positions with the Securities and Exchange Commission over six years, including serving as Counsel to an SEC Commissioner.

Gumbs joins Broadridge from Uber Technologies, where he served as Deputy Corporate Secretary and Deputy General Counsel, overseeing Uber's Corporate Governance, Securities, ESG, Marketing, Payments, M&A, and Real Estate teams. He helped Uber transition to a public company, executing more than $18 billion in financing and M&A transactions, and helped build its ESG and corporate governance programs.

