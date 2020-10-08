Broadridge Names Vijay Mayadas to Lead Capital Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that Vijay Mayadas has been appointed President of Capital Markets. In this newly created position, he will lead Broadridge's trading and post-trade capital markets SaaS solutions as part of the Global Technology and Operations (GTO) business.

"Vijay is a recognized leader in the financial technology industry with a passion for creating leading-edge capital markets solutions and a track record of systematic innovation, delivery and execution," said Tom Carey, Broadridge's President of GTO. "Vijay will drive Broadridge's efforts to enhance our extensive enterprise solutions, applying powerful next-generation technologies to empower dealers and institutional investors to better connect, trade and manage the lifecycle of transactions through to their final settlement."

Capital Markets solutions include global post-trade capabilities that support a broad spectrum of asset classes on a component and enterprise basis, as well as trading capabilities that include LTx, Broadridge's AI-driven Corporate Bond platform.

Mr. Mayadas joined Broadridge in 2013 as Head of Strategy and M&A. In 2016, he joined Broadridge's GTO business to lead the Fixed Income and Analytics business unit. Prior to joining Broadridge, Mr. Mayadas held a variety of roles in strategy consulting (including six years at The Boston Consulting Group), private equity and fixed income trading software development. He also co-founded and sold a software company. Mr. Mayadas has a BA and MA in Physics from Oxford University and an MBA from The Wharton School.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $8 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

For more information, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors:

W. Edings Thibault

Investor Relations

+ 1 516-472-5129

[email protected]

Media:

Tina Wadhwa

Broadridge Financial Solutions

+1 212-973-6164

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.broadridge.com

