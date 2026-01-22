Broadridge Recognized as One of FORTUNE Magazine's 2026 'World's Most Admired Companies'

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune® magazine has recognized Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) as one of the 2026 World's Most Admired Companies, marking the company's 12th time being named to the prestigious list within the Financial Data Services industry category.

The Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list is widely regarded as one of the leading measures of corporate reputation, evaluating the world's largest companies across a range of criteria including innovation, long-term investment value, management quality, and global competitiveness.

"We are proud to be recognized once again as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies," said Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer of Broadridge. "This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us. As AI, tokenization, and the democratization of investing create profound transformation in financial services, Broadridge is uniquely positioned to help our industry drive innovation at scale."

Broadridge is a leading global technology provider that helps the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow by delivering the critical infrastructure and technology solutions that power governance, capital markets, and wealth and investment management.

Recognized consistently by influential industry analyst firms, Broadridge is distinguished for its technology leadership and innovation. The company has been named to the IDC FinTech Rankings for more than a decade and recognized as a leader across multiple market assessments in wealth management, capital markets, communications, and operations. These honors reflect Broadridge's continued investment in next-generation capabilities that help clients drive efficiency, resilience, and growth.

Broadridge is also frequently recognized for its employer leadership and inclusive culture. The company has been certified as a Great Place to Work in numerous countries around the world and has been recognized for its long-standing commitment to workplace inclusion and employee engagement.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information, visit www.broadridge.com.

About Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list

Fortune collaborates with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. To determine the best-regarded companies in 51 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. For more information and to view the complete list of companies, visit https://fortune.com/ranking/worlds-most-admired-companies/2026/.

