Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo Platform Processes Nearly $9 Trillion in December

December 2025 ADV up 490% YOY, Highlighting the Rapid Adoption of Tokenized Settlement

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), global Fintech leader, today announced that its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) platform processed an average of $384 billion in daily repo transactions during December, with volumes totaling nearly $9 trillion. The daily average is a 490% increase year–over–year and a 4% increase from November, underscoring sustained institutional adoption of tokenized real-asset settlement at scale.

"Platforms like DLR have scaled tokenized repo settlement from early adoption to institutional reality and demonstrate the operational resilience of distributed ledger technology," said Horacio Barakat, Head of Digital Innovation at Broadridge. "2025 marked a breakout year for DLR as the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets and we expect continued expansion in participants, use cases, and volumes in 2026 with DLR playing a leading role in the future of repo and capital markets."

Realizing the necessity of streamlined repo processing, improved collateral mobility, and reduced operational friction to address the needs of today's global capital markets, the industry will continue to expand adoption and deepen integration across traditional and blockchain-based market infrastructure. As tokenization moves into its next phase of maturity, institutions are increasingly prioritizing trusted platforms that can operate at scale while meeting the demands of regulated markets.

Broadridge remains committed to helping clients bridge traditional and digital financial ecosystems and unlock new opportunities across global capital markets. To learn more, please visit Broadridge's DLR platform.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Media Contacts:

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.