Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo Platform Processes $385 Billion in Average Daily Trade Volumes in October

October 2025 ADV up 492% Year Over Year, A Testament to Tokenized Real Asset Settlement Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), global Fintech leader, today announced record activity on its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) platform, which processed an average of $385 billion in daily repo transactions during October. The results mark a ~13% increase over September's $339 billion daily average and a 492% increase year–over–year ($65 billion in 2024 vs. $385 billion in 2025), indicative of continued adoption of tokenized settlement.

According to its latest whitepaper based on the 2025 Broadridge Tokenization Survey , titled, Next-gen markets: The rise and reality of tokenization, tokenization is reshaping capital markets, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing transparency. As direct-to-investor distribution models gain momentum, tokenization is increasingly being recognized as a transformative force — with more than 80% of early adopters citing its potential to deepen client engagement and streamline operations.

Broadridge is an early leader in supporting tokenized trading. The DLR solution is the largest institutional platform for the settlement of tokenized real assets. Broadridge has committed to supporting the trading of digital assets across its industry-leading technology platforms and unlocking new opportunities across global capital markets as the industry moves toward a digital-first financial ecosystem.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

