Broadridge's New Investor Insights Solution Elevates Engagement Between Issuers and Investors

New expanded international issuer services including AI-powered analytics

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), today announced the launch of Broadridge Investor Insights, an analytics platform that gives issuers a comprehensive understanding of their investors and voting patterns. Issuers can use the built-in artificial intelligence to identify opportunities for increased investor engagement and participation in the voting process. Broadridge Investor Insights is part of Broadridge's new suite of international solutions for issuers based outside of the US. The new issuer solution suite also includes powerful ESG tools and consulting services.

"This new solution provides issuers with powerful insights and navigation tools to successfully manage and predict meeting outcomes while transforming the communications experience and delivering heightened levels of transparency for both issuers and investors," said Demi Derem, General Manager of International Corporate Governance, Digital Transformation and Market Innovation at Broadridge. "For the corporate issuer community our solution is a game changer and reinforces Broadridge's commitment to drive the highest standards of corporate governance throughout the end-to-end communication lifecycle."

The new solution suite empowers issuers to understand ownership structure, investor behavior, preferences, and voting patterns based on both current and historical data. The dashboard automatically links shareholder and voting information, providing issuers with real-time insight into their domestic and cross-border shareholders.

Capabilities are directly accessible to issuers via a user-friendly centralized platform, enabling them to efficiently connect and engage with their underlying investors. Additionally, users can further enrich the voting data with any external source through an array of digital integration options including APIs, maximizing voting data coverage.

Broadridge sits at the intersection of financial services, providing the technological infrastructure for everything from regulatory compliance and shareholder communications, to trading, debt servicing and deal making. Broadridge is a world leader in corporate governance solutions and its infrastructure and voting platforms underpin the global proxy ecosystem.

Learn more about Broadridge's innovative international solutions for issuers here.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

