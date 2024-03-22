Broadtree Portfolio Company Sayres Defense Acquires Global Systems Technologies, Continuing GovCon Expansion

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayres Defense, a leader in defense mission support services to the US Navy, Department of Defense, and broader National Security community has acquired Global Systems Technologies (GST). GST is a leading provider of test and evaluation services, model-based systems engineering, logistics, research and development to Defense and Homeland Security customers.

With this acquisition, GST becomes the third company in Broadtree Partners' GovCon platform, joining Sayres Defense and Joint Research and Development (JRAD). Tim Reardon, current CEO of Sayres Defense, JRAD, and prior Lockheed Martin and Leidos senior executive, will lead the combined companies as CEO. With long legacies of outstanding performance in the GovCon national security market, GST, JRAD and Sayres will now be working together with unified, mission-focused operational and financial leadership.

"We're extremely excited to add GST to our GovCon platform – GST has a unique culture of customer and mission-focused performance and remarkably talented people supporting critical national security programs across the national security customer community," says Reardon. "GST and JRAD will enable our customers to have greater access to mission critical engineering domains to serve their most critical missions."

Broadtree Partners, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a middle market private equity firm with a specific focus on aerospace, defense, intelligence, and federal civilian government services businesses. To date, Broadtree has four significant platform investments in these markets, and is positioned to fuel significant, long term, sustainable growth with additional acquisitions in the government contracting space.

Central to Broadtree's strategy is a commitment to identify and partner with talented executives from small to medium sized businesses to drive value while preserving legacy and company core values through flexible acquisition arrangements ranging from operational partnerships to seamless, coordinated exit and transfer of leadership.

Holland and Knight served as legal counsel to Broadtree Partners, Sayres Defense and JRAD for the transaction. G Squared Capital Partners served as financial advisor and Miles and Stockbridge served as legal counsel to GST.

