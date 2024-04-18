Broadvoice Adds CX Industry Veterans to Growing Channel Partner Program

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice, an omnichannel contact center platform and unified communications provider for small and mid-market enterprises and BPOs, announced a series of new hires to meet the demands of its rapidly growing Channel Partner Program in the CCaaS market. Jessica Cervera joins Broadvoice as National CX Specialist, while Kimberly Rusch and Madelyn Webster were named Regional Channel Managers.

"As part of our channel-first strategy, Broadvoice continues to invest in the best talent to support our growing network of channel partners," said Jason Shawgo, Vice President of Channel Sales for Broadvoice. "With their deep industry knowledge of the rapidly evolving and ever-changing space, Jessica, Kimberly and Madelyn will be instrumental in building and nurturing these pivotal relationships and mapping out the best solutions to meet their customers' needs."

In her new role as National CX Specialist, Cervera will be responsible for managing, supporting, and expanding Broadvoice's partner program throughout the U.S. Cervera will focus on Broadvoice's breakthrough cloud-native contact center platform, GoContact, and its innovative AI features, including soon-to-be launched Agent Assist, Advanced Analytics (powered by BrightMetrics) and WFM functionality. Cervera brings more than 13 years of sales experience to the position, with six specializing in partnerships at Oracle, Mitel, 8x8 and IntelePeer.

Along with working with partners to build brand recognition and sales for Broadvoice's CX solutions, Rusch and Webster will also focus on educating partners about Broadvoice's other award-winning products, including its b-hive UCaaS platform with its best-in-class 90-day Customer Success Program.

Rusch has over 10 years of experience in the CX space, serving as Channel Manager at Sangoma, IntelePeer and TBI. At Broadvoice, she will be responsible for the Upper Midwest territory.

Webster joins Broadvoice after more than a decade as a channel manager at Logix Fiber Networks, Aircall, Avaya, NICE and Interactive Intelligence. In her new role, she will oversee Broadvoice's South Central partnerships in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The Broadvoice Partner Program has been recognized as a leader in the field, receiving the 2021 and 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award for its "world-class channel program." It was also honored with the 2023 UC Partner Award for Best Service Provider for its "compelling offering that is winning for partners time after time."

"Broadvoice was built by channel partners and remains focused on their success," said Mark Fahey, Director of Strategic Relationships at Broadvoice. "Everything we do is focused on developing the solutions and support they and their clients need to thrive."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's unified communications as a service and omnichannel contact center as a service solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

