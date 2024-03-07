Broadway Belts for PFF! Extravaganza Raises Voices and Funds for Pulmonary Fibrosis

CHICAGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for a night of pure Broadway magic as the stars align for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation's (PFF) 14th annual Broadway Belts for PFF! On March 18, the lights of SONY Hall in New York City will shine brighter than ever as renowned Broadway performers come together to raise vital funds and awareness for the more than 250,000 Americans living with pulmonary fibrosis, a devastating and progressive lung disease with no known cure.

Everyone is invited to the virtual, live Broadway Belts for PFF! benefit for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation on Monday, March 18, at 8 p.m. EST. Visit broadwaybeltsforpff.org to secure your complimentary ticket.

Broadway Belts for PFF! attendees will enjoy a pre-cocktail reception, three-course seated dinner, electrifying show and lively after party. For those unable to attend in person, the event will stream live to homes across the globe. Reserve your complimentary virtual tickets now at broadwaybeltsforpff.org.

The Broadway Belts for PFF! 2024 starring line-up boasts an impressive cast including:

Liz Callaway (2024 Grammy nominee for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Tony Award nominee for Baby , Broadway's Miss Saigon and Cats )

(2024 Grammy nominee for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Tony Award nominee for , Broadway's and ) Robert Creighton ( Frozen, Cagney )

( ) Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Spamalot, Beetlejuice, A Catered Affair)

Casey Likes ( Back To The Future , Almost Famous) - just added!

( , Jose Llana ( Here Lies Love , The King and I )

( , ) Jasmine Amy Rogers ( BOOP! The Musical, Mean Girls)

( Raena White (Some Like It Hot, Chicago )

Hosted by Tony Award-winning actress and comedienne Julie Halston (Broadway's Tootsie, Gypsy, You Can't Take It with You, TV's Sex and the City), Broadway Belts for PFF! promises a night of unforgettable performances, showcasing Broadway's top talent in a celebration of unity and support.

"The Broadway community stands together in solidarity with those affected by pulmonary fibrosis," said Julie Halston. "Join us for an evening of extraordinary entertainment and meaningful contribution to an absolutely vital cause."

Since its inception, Broadway Belts for PFF!, has raised over $3 million for PF research and support programs. With more than 50,000 new cases diagnosed annually, increased funding and awareness is more important than ever.

The 2024 Ralph Howard Legacy Award will be presented to the Hales Family Foundation. Thomas Hales, the late New York banking CEO, was diagnosed with PF, received a life-saving double-lung transplant in 2007, and became a passionate supporter of the PF community for more than a decade. His enduring legacy, carried forward by his wife, Alice Marie, and their six children, continues to shape the PFF's trajectory. Thomas was a Board Member Emeritus of the PFF and instilled a commitment to the organization in his family. His son, Terence Hales, now a PFF board member, launched the PFF Walk New York City, celebrating its 16th year in 2024 and raising more than $1.4 million for the cause. The PF community proudly acknowledges the Hales Family's unwavering support, embodying the spirit of the Ralph Howard Legacy Award.

Broadway Belts for PFF! is directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister) with Christopher McGovern (Cagney) as Musical Director. The benefit is produced for the fourteenth year by D. Michael Dvorchak, Sue Frost (Memphis, Come From Away), and Julie Halston. To purchase tickets and for more information about Broadway Belts for PFF!, visit broadwaybeltsforpff.org.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733)

Contact:

Dorothy Coyle

Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

773-332-6201

SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation