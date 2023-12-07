Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation's PFF Summit 2023 Advances Research

News provided by

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

07 Dec, 2023, 10:48 ET

Urges Clinical Trial Participation To Accelerate New Therapies

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation's PFF Summit 2023, the world's largest pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and interstitial lung disease (ILD) conference, concluded its seventh biennial meeting on Nov. 11 in Orlando, Fla. Physicians and specialists from around the globe converged to share cutting-edge research, innovative treatment modalities, and real-world clinical experiences in combating PF and ILD. The conference, which took place Nov. 9-11, returned to its in-person format for the first time since 2019.

Continue Reading
The PFF Summit 2023 brought together more than 800 healthcare experts, physicians, researchers, patients, caregivers, and industry leaders from 43 states and 16 countries in an exchange of knowledge, experiences, and insights on PF research and care.
The PFF Summit 2023 brought together more than 800 healthcare experts, physicians, researchers, patients, caregivers, and industry leaders from 43 states and 16 countries in an exchange of knowledge, experiences, and insights on PF research and care.

Over three days, the PFF Summit brought together more than 800 healthcare experts, physicians, researchers, patients, caregivers, and industry leaders from 43 states and 16 countries in an exchange of knowledge, experiences, and insights on PF research and care.

"In an atmosphere of collaboration and shared purpose, the PFF Summit 2023 provided an unparalleled opportunity for medical professionals and patients to engage in impactful discussions, exploring the latest advancements and strategies in managing and treating PF and ILD," said Dr. Franck Rahaghi, President, CEO and Chief Medical Officer for the PFF. "Together, we are making progress in our mission to find a cure for these devastating diseases."

The PFF Summit 2023 plenary sessions, featuring Dr. Banu Karimi-Shah, Deputy Director of the Division of Pulmonology, Allergy and Critical Care in the Office of New Drugs at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. D. Clark Files, pulmonary and critical care trained physician-scientist from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, addressed regulatory considerations in PF drug development and the vital role of adaptive clinical trials in the search for a cure. Dr. Karimi-Shah highlighted key safety considerations for PF programs and the importance of the patient experience, while Dr. Files shared his experience as a co-principal investigator in an adaptive clinical trial conducted in critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Hot topics at the conference included sessions on precision medicine, genetics, and supplemental oxygen. Susan Jacobs, RN, MS, Research Nurse Manager at Stanford Medicine's Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, updated attendees on oxygen reform legislation that is projected as an outcome of a coordinated advocacy effort involving patients, advocacy groups and healthcare professionals.  

Healthcare professionals were offered continuing medical Education and Maintenance of Certification accreditation through multidisciplinary and roundtable discussions. Launching the PFF Summit on Thursday, the community pulmonologists and ILD fellows program featured robust content in a full-day session, and a half-day session was organized for nurses and allied healthcare professionals.

During the Summit's scientific poster presentation, a panel from the PFF's Research Review Committee selected the top five academic poster awardees. The top three presented summaries of their research during a research session on Saturday morning. The award winners included:

  • First place: $2,000 + travel award – Ksenija Bernau, PhD, MS, of the University of Wisconsin Madison, who presented "Cu-64-PEG-FUD for non-invasive detection of murine-induced pulmonary fibrosis"
  • Second place: $1,500 + travel award – Chao He, MD, PhD, of the University of Alabama at Birmingham who presented "Extracellular matrix mechanosignaling regulates macrophage immunometabolism in pulmonary fibrosis"
  • Third place: $1,000 + travel award ­– David Zhang, MD, of Columbia University of New York who presented "Clinical telomere length testing for interstitial lung disease: Diagnostic utility and impact on clinical management"
  • Honorable mentions: travel awards – Margaret Thomas Freeberg, PhD, MS, of Virginia Commonwealth University who presented "Piezo2 is an important mechano-receptor in pulmonary fibrosis" and Margaret Louise Salisbury, MD, MS, of Vanderbilt University who presented "Environmental exposures are associated with increased risk of progressive preclinical familial pulmonary fibrosis"

The PFF Summit 2023 was made possible by the generous support of Boehringer Ingelheim, the Hales Family Foundation, and other individual and corporate donors. Recordings from the PFF Summit 2023 will be available on-demand on our YouTube channel in the spring of 2024.

The next PFF Summit will be held at the Sheraton Grande Chicago Riverwalk in November 2025. Registration will open in the spring of 2025.

For more information, visit pffsummit.org.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

Contact: Dorothy Coyle, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 773-332-6201

SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

Also from this source

Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and Pulmonary Hypertension Association Provide Guidance on Pulmonary Hypertension Related to Interstitial Lung Disease

Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and Pulmonary Hypertension Association Provide Guidance on Pulmonary Hypertension Related to Interstitial Lung Disease

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) and Pulmonary Hypertension Association have developed a position statement that addresses gaps in the...
Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Expands Care Center Network for PF Patients

Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Expands Care Center Network for PF Patients

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) announced that seven medical centers have joined the PFF Care Center Network (CCN) as Clinical Associate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Trade Show News

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.