Broadway-bound "Fly More Than You Fall" Receives 29-hour Reading

Book and lyrics are by Eric Holmes ("Smash," "The Good Fight," "BrainDead"), with music and lyrics by New York City cabaret performer and recording artist Nat Zegree. The reading was directed and choreographed by Broadway's Jeff Whiting ("Bullets Over Broadway," "Big Fish," "The Scottsboro Boys"). They have been joined by the Tony Award-winning producing team of Suzanne Gilad and Larry Rogowsky ("Moulin Rouge," "Jagged Little Pill," "Angels in America").

"We learned so much from our first developmental reading in New York City and workshop at Syracuse University, and we created a new draft for this reading that is tighter and cleaner and yet still packs a real punch as a story," said Whiting. "The music is really driving and poignant as we deal with very challenging subject matter interwoven with surprising fantasy elements."

"Fly More Than You Fall" introduces a young girl, Malia, who deals with the tragic news of her mother's diagnosis in the only way she knows how – through her writing. Malia crafts a tale of a young bird with broken wings who embarks on the journey of a lifetime, continually weaving in and out of Malia's real-life struggles to navigate grief, puberty and growing up in the middle of nowhere.

"When tragedy strikes her family, Malia draws on her own creativity and strength to cope and eventually, thrive," said Gilad. "As parents, this is the kind of story we want to share with our children. Kids today are asked to handle tremendous pressures. 'Fly More Than You Fall' is the kind of show that makes us feel that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. And, of course, the soaring melodies are beautiful, and the fantasy elements are spectacular!"

"It is truly a thrill to develop new work and welcome young voices to the theatre," added Rogowsky. "The sound of 'Fly More Than You Fall' is unique and moving. As we think about the story we are telling, we are excited to see how many people will be touched by Malia's journey. We are honored to be part of the team."

The 29-hour industry reading starred Broadway performers James Moye ("Tootsie," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Aladdin") and Natasha Yvette Williams ("Chicago," "Waitress," "The Color Purple"), in addition to Sony recording artist and YouTube star Lexi Walker.

Additional cast members included Autumn Best, DeMarius Copes, Charlie Franklin, Carly Gendell, Carly Gold, Tyler Hardwick, Jeremiah Parker Hobbs, Max King, Brooklyn Faith Nelson, Nicholas Oliveri, Devina Sabnis, Jonalyn Saxer, John Rodney Turner and Ella Williams. The stage manager was Joshua Pilote.

The full creative team and cast for the upcoming pre-Broadway production will be announced at a later date.

