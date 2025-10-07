Kahlert Foundation Donates $5.2 Million to Establish Applied Artificial Intelligence Institute at Utah Valley University

OREM, Utah, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah Valley University (UVU) announced today a transformative $5.2 million gift from the Kahlert Foundation to create the Kahlert Applied Artificial Intelligence Institute, positioning UVU as a national leader in applied and ethical artificial intelligence (AI) education.

"We express our gratitude to the Kahlert Foundation for their investment in UVU to shape the future of learning and innovation," said Astrid S. Tuminez, president of UVU. "This partnership accelerates our ability to prepare students for a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. Students from every background will have the opportunity to acquire the tools needed to lead, create, and learn AI. The Kahlert Applied AI Institute will be where innovation meets application."

The new institute will seek to unite education, research, and workforce development to prepare UVU students with the skills to thrive in an AI-powered world. Students from across disciplines, including healthcare, business, engineering, the arts, and humanities, may access AI tools, mentorship, and hands-on experiences that connect classroom learning to real-world careers.

The Kahlert Applied AI Institute builds on UVU's existing initiatives, including partnerships with leading AI tech company NVIDIA and the launch of the AI apprenticeship program, which provides training, certifications, and industry collaboration. With the foundation's support, UVU will expand faculty training and develop AI-enhanced academic programs.

"What excites me most about partnering with UVU is how the university looks to the future, and there is no better example than the Applied AI Institute," said Heather Kahlert, executive vice president of the Kahlert Foundation. "We see a powerful alignment with UVU's mission to make education accessible and relevant for every student, and we are proud to help launch this groundbreaking institute."

Located near Silicon Slopes, Utah's technology center, the Kahlert Applied AI Institute will serve as a hub for collaboration with technology companies, entrepreneurs, and policymakers. By aligning curricula with labor market needs, the institute will equip graduates for high-demand careers in AI-driven industries across the state and beyond.

For more information about the Kahlert Applied Artificial Intelligence Institute, visit https://www.uvu.edu/ai-institute/.

