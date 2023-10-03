Broadway Licensing Global Unveils Transformative Rebrand and London Office

News provided by

Broadway Licensing Global

03 Oct, 2023, 14:37 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Broadway Licensing Global (BLG), formerly known as Broadway Licensing Group, announces it is embarking on a significant transformation that includes the introduction of a London office. BLG also announces its name change, signaling the start of an era of global expansion.

Continue Reading
Great Newport Street, London. (Credit: Robert Evans / Alamy Stock Photo)
Great Newport Street, London. (Credit: Robert Evans / Alamy Stock Photo)

The curtain rises on a contemporary workplace, strategically poised in the heart of London's West End theatre district. This transformative move signals the beginning of a meticulously planned worldwide journey, beginning with a physical location on Great Newport Street, designed to cater to an expanding professional and non-professional clientele and visionary producers across the United Kingdom. The London office promises to be a creative hub, amplifying the BLG brand, engaging the community, fueling licensing growth, and delivering exceptional customer service.

Since its founding in 2017, with a catalog of approximately 900 titles, the company has exhibited an "extraordinary 742% growth surge," as previously reported in MSN, and which has "positioned BLG as the fastest-growing catalog for live stage plays and musicals globally." Today, BLG represents more than 8,000 plays and musicals, including 39 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning works. 

Moreover, with its most recent announcement of the acquisition of the amateur licensing rights for cultural phenomenon, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the timing of its international expansion is a must. "A physical office in the UK will enable the company to ensure best-in-class practices in the representation of our underlying rights holders and our growing collection of titles," says Sean Cercone, Founder and CEO of BLG. "Now, with the inclusion of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, our team is eager to shoulder the responsibility to expand its footprint with additional physical locations in key territories across the globe."

For more information visit: https://broadwaylicensing.co.uk/

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, and Stage Rights) is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 38 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning iconic works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Stephen King, Elvis, the Bee-Gees, the Beatles, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

MEDIA CONTACT & ASSETS

For Broadway Licensing Global:
Hannah Thulin & Danielle Colletti | Account Directors, Interdependence | [email protected]

SOURCE Broadway Licensing Global

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.