BROADWAY POWERHOUSE JOANN M. HUNTER TO DIRECT "JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL"

News provided by

4 Times Entertainment, Inc.

15 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

NEW SINGLE "WHEN NIGHTTIME FALLS" AVAILABLE NOW 

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 4 Times Entertainment proudly announces JoAnn M. Hunter as the director of the Broadway bound Jo – The Little Women Musical. Hunter's work has had many homes across Broadway, the West End, Australia, and Asia. Her previous work includes UNMASKED: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber (Paper Mill Playhouse), as well as the world premieres of August Rush, Beatsville, A Sign of the Times, and the musical version of the Jerry Lewis classic The Nutty Professor. Most recently Hunter's directorial work was seen on the West End in November 2023 with a staged concert of the new rock musical SuperYou. 

Continue Reading
JoAnn M. Hunter
JoAnn M. Hunter
Chris Mann (Professor Bhaer) and Jenna Lea Rosen (Jo)
Chris Mann (Professor Bhaer) and Jenna Lea Rosen (Jo)
Jo – The Little Women Musical - Single Cover
Jo – The Little Women Musical - Single Cover

"The creative team has written a piece about an iconic character in literature with a lovely freshness to it," says Hunter. "Jo speaks to me because of the will and commitment of this family, even when it means, maybe not giving up on yourself and the selflessness of love. Whatever that love is for you."

Hunter began her remarkable career as a performer. She graced the stage in over a dozen shows on Broadway including Thoroughly Modern Millie, Kiss Me Kate and Chicago. In addition to directing and performing, Hunter is a sought-after choreographer. Recently her work was featured in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella. Additionally, she choreographed Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (London Palladium), Disaster (Broadway), On A Clear Day (Broadway), and School of Rock (Broadway/West End/International).

Apart from her talent, Hunter is the perfect director for a production about female empowerment and honoring one's family and roots. As Hunter fondly says, she's made in America, but was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and an American father of Irish/Scottish decent. But no matter where she's lived or traveled, Hunter's home is the theater.

"We are ecstatic to have JoAnn M. Hunter come aboard to helm Jo. Her impressive body of work is undeniable, and her natural instinct for storytelling has excited us as a team from our first meeting. JoAnn's warmth and vivacity will bring Jo bounding off the page in beautiful and unexpected ways. Her creativity and trailblazing spirit are reminiscent of Jo, and we look forward to our forthcoming workshops and productions."

Veteran Broadway producers Willette and Manny Klausner (WMK Productions) were previously announced as the show's co-producers. WMK Productions has had blockbuster successes on Broadway and the West End, including Hadestown and MJ the Musical. Ken Davenport serves as Producing Consultant. 

Jo – The Little Women Musical has already had an exciting journey. The show performed sold-out concert engagements in 2023 at Los Angeles's Knitting Factory and New York's 54 Below. The singles "Fly Away" and "Little Women" have received critical praise from the media and much love from fans on social media.

Now comes "When Nighttime Falls," the third single, available on all streaming platforms. Composed by Dan Redfeld with lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, the track features members of the Hollywood Studio Symphony and vocals by Jenna Lea Rosen (Jo) and Chris Mann (Professor Bhaer).

"When Nighttime Falls' is my attempt to honor great ballads of Kern, Porter, Rodgers, and particularly Gershwin and Loesser," says composer Dan Redfeld. "I feel that musically and lyrically the song instantly conveys to the audience that both characters are connected and on the same wavelength with one another. They are equals. And in a certain way Jo has found her 'home' with Professor Bhaer, something which Marmee (Jo's mother) tries to convey in the song "Little Women" in the first act."

Casting and Workshop Dates for Jo – The Little Women Musical will be announced shortly.

"Jo – The Little Women Musical"
Website - https://jothemusical.com
Instagram - @jothemusical
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/jothemusical

CONTACT:
Dustin Fitzharris
[email protected]
+1-917-371-6435

SOURCE 4 Times Entertainment, Inc.

Also from this source

INTRODUCING "JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL"

INTRODUCING "JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL"

4 Times Entertainment announces the New Single Release of "Fly Away" from Broadway bound Jo – The Little Women Musical. The track is now available on ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Music

Image1

Women

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.