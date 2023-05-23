Broadway Project Becomes First in NYC to Use AI Construction Technology Buildots

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyal Ofer's new Columbus Circle Building at 1841 Broadway is now the first project in New York City to use the AI construction platform Buildots, developer Global Holdings Management Group and Buildots have announced.

The new Columbus Circle Building at 1841 Broadway, developed by Eyal Ofer's Global Holdings Management Group, is now the first project in New York City to use leading international AI construction technology Buildots.
The project is located just north of Columbus Circle, southwest of Central Park and adjacent to the Time Warner Center and the prestigious 15 Central Park West development, which was also led by Eyal Ofer's Global Holdings. The 26-story, 298-ft.-tall building will include nearly 197,000 sq. ft. of residential space encompassing 123 housing units, as well as over 20,000 sq. ft. of commercial retail space.

After site data captured via helmet-mounted 360-degree cameras is automatically analyzed using proprietary AI algorithms, the platform provides the project management team with true-to-life progress reports supported by visuals. This leads to significantly improved efficiency in terms of costs, labor and management time, and resources.

The award-winning technology is currently being used on sites across North America, the UK, Europe and the Middle East by leading global construction firms including Sir Robert McAlpine, Lendlease, Build Group and EllisDon among others. 

J.J. Ofer, CEO of Global Holdings Management Group (US), said, "Global Holdings has a strong pipeline of projects and we see the huge impact that Buildots has on efficiency and transparency in construction, which are critical factors that help us to maximize usage of our resources, minimize costs and speed up construction in a responsible way. The Buildots technology platform is used to fundamentally enhance our project management capabilities and we are excited to be working with the company and bringing this revolutionary technology to New York."

The building, located at the corner of Broadway and West 60th Street, has been designed by INC Architecture & Design with SLCE Architects serving as the architect of record.

"We are thrilled to bring Buildots' AI-based technology to New York City with the Columbus Circle Building project. Our platform offers full visibility and control on projects' progress, enabling improved performance and efficiency, and we look forward to collaborating with Global Holdings Management Group and other leading developers on future projects in New York and beyond," said Buildots CEO Roy Danon.

About Global Holdings Management Group

Global Holdings Management Group is an international alliance of real estate asset management and investment advisory companies operating across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. It exclusively develops, advises and manages the real estate assets of Global Holdings Group – which was founded by its Chairman Eyal Ofer – across its residential, commercial and hotel portfolios in these geographies. The current portfolio managed consists of over 10 million square feet of real estate, comprising over 120 properties and 2,500 hotel rooms.

About Buildots

Buildots is a global technology leader leveraging the power of AI and computer vision to modernize the construction industry. Buildots uses hardhat-mounted cameras to capture imaging of every detail of an ongoing project. The data is then analyzed using AI models to transform random visual data into highly accurate, actionable insights that are correlated with the project's designs and schedule. The platform is helping transform construction management, enhance resource efficiency, save management time, and avoid costly errors on construction projects worldwide.

