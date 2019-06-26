Broadway Star Laura Osnes And R&B Legends The O'Jays Join The Cast Of PBS' 39th Annual 'A Capitol Fourth' Live From The Grounds Of The U.S. Capitol Building

The 39th annual broadcast of A CAPITOL FOURTH airs on PBS Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The program can also be heard live in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide. The concert will also be streaming live on Facebook, YouTube and www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2019. A CAPITOL FOURTH 's family-friendly Independence Day celebration will commemorate our country's 243rd birthday with all-star musical performances, and remains unaffiliated with any other July 4th events around the country, and in other locations in Washington, D.C.

Two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer John Stamos (Netflix's YOU, FULLER HOUSE, ER) returns to host the festivities which will feature: Grammy Award-winning music legend Carole King with the Broadway cast of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical BEAUTIFUL starring Vanessa Carlton; multi-award winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling; acclaimed Tony-nominated singer-songwriter and actress Keala Settle (THE GREATEST SHOWMAN); multi-platinum recording artist and star of television, film and the Broadway stage Vanessa Williams; double ACM winner, CMA and Grammy nominee with more than 12 million in RIAA certified sales and early member of Pandora's Billionaires Club Lee Brice; Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat with her new band Gone West; five-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel vocalist extraordinaire Yolanda Adams; 2019 AMERICAN IDOL winner Laine Hardy; singing sensation Angelica Hale (AMERICA'S GOT TALENT); and this year's winner of THE VOICE (Season 16), Maelyn Jarmon, performing the "National Anthem;" with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. The concert will also feature a special treat for the entire family, with Big Bird, Abby Cadabby, Rosita, Elmo, Grover, Bert & Ernie from SESAME STREET on hand to celebrate America's birthday.

The program is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C. Executive producer Michael Colbert has assembled an award-winning production team that features the top Hollywood talent behind some of television's most prestigious entertainment shows including the ACADEMY AWARDS, GRAMMY AWARDS, COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, TONY AWARDS, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, and more.

About Capital Concerts

Capital Concerts is the nation's leading producer of live patriotic television shows, including PBS's highest-rated performance specials: NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT and A CAPITOL FOURTH, the premier celebrations of America's most important holidays broadcast from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. For more than 35 years, these two award-winning productions have become national traditions, bringing us together as one family of Americans to celebrate our freedom and democratic ideals and to pay tribute to those who defend them. The holiday specials have been honored with over 80 awards including the New York Film Festival Award, the Golden Cine Award, and the Writer's Guild of America Award.

Underwriters

A CAPITOL FOURTH is made possible by grants from The Boeing Company, the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army, PBS and public television stations nationwide. Air travel is provided by American Airlines.

