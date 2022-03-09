Broadway Stars Unite for the Return of BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!

"I was thrilled to be the recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for my work for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and I can't wait to bring the collective heart and soul of the Broadway community to all those living with pulmonary fibrosis, a serious lung disease that affects over 250,000 Americans," said Julie Halston, adding, "We are so pleased to be back on Broadway to present this year's dazzling benefit."

Broadway Belts for PFF! features a cocktail reception, superb cuisine, and extraordinary performances by Broadway stars at the Edison Ballroom, 240 W. 47th St. in New York City. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will delight attendees with award-winning cast members including:

Lillias White (Tony Award-winner for The Life , Tony nomination for Fela! )

(Tony Award-winner for , Tony nomination for ) Robert Creighton ( Fred and Adele Astaire Award-winner for Cagney , Frozen, and TV's The Good Fight )

( Award-winner for , TV's ) Jim Caruso (Six-time MAC Award-winner, Virtual Halston, Jim Caruso's Cast Party, and Liza's at the Palace… )

(Six-time MAC Award-winner, ) Ann Harada (Outer Critics Award-winner, Avenue Q, Schmigadoon!, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella)

(Outer Critics Award-winner, Beth Leavel (Tony Award-winner for The Drowsy Chaperone, Tony nominations for The Prom and Baby It's You )

(Tony Award-winner for Tony nominations for and ) Ruby Locknar (BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award-winner, Virtual Halston, TV's The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin ). Locknar will perform a song in honor of the PF community that she co-wrote with her mother, singer and songwriter, Victoria Shaw (Academy of Country Music Award-winner) for the PFF National Walk Day 2021.

More performers will be announced soon.

A highlight of the evening will include recognition of Tom Viola, Executive Director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA), with the 2022 Ralph Howard Legacy Award. Viola, who has supported Broadway Belts for PFF! since its inception in 2010, has contributed significantly to health and family service organizations nationwide. The pulmonary fibrosis community is grateful for the opportunity to honor his generosity and support of the PFF. The Ralph Howard Legacy Award is named for anchorman Ralph Howard, the late husband of hostess Julie Halston. Howard was a committed advocate of mentorship and community involvement, and he provided unwavering support for Broadway Belts for PFF! His lasting legacy lives on through this annual award.

Virtual attendees will enjoy a fully interactive experience with a special welcome from the PFF medical team, a mixology class, and the live show. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for Broadway Belts for PFF! are available now at broadwaybeltsforpff.org .

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude to Julie, her production team and the stars who perform in Broadway Belts for PFF!," said William T. Schmidt, President and CEO of the PFF. "Funding from the event helps accelerate vital research and provides patient programs for those living with this debilitating disease."

Broadway Belts for PFF! is directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister) with Christopher McGovern (Cagney) as Musical Director. The benefit is produced for the twelfth straight year by D. Michael Dvorchak, Sue Frost (Memphis, Come From Away), Julie Halston, and Ed Windels.

Pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease are characterized by varied amounts of inflammation and scarring that damage the ability of the lung to transfer vital oxygen into the blood. The prevalence of PF is on the rise with more than 50,000 new cases diagnosed annually. There is no known cure.

To purchase tickets and for more information about Broadway Belts for PFF!, visit broadwaybeltsforpff.org . In-person attendees can review our COVID-19 policies and procedures here .

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

