Brock Group Relocates Headquarters to Houston's Energy Corridor

HOUSTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brock Group, a North American industrial specialty services contractor, has relocated its headquarters to North Eldridge Parkway in Houston's Energy Corridor District. The move positions the company at the center of one of the nation's leading energy and industrial hubs, reinforcing its alignment with the markets it serves.

The new Brock Group headquarters are located in Houston’s Energy Corridor District, reinforcing its alignment with the markets it serves.

Stretching along a seven-mile corridor of Interstate 10, the Energy Corridor is home to many of the industry's most prominent organizations, including Fluor, Kiewit Corporation, McDermott, Citgo, ConocoPhillips, Enbridge, Shell Oil Company and BP America among others. Relocating to this district places Brock in closer proximity to key clients, partners, and ongoing projects.

"As Brock continues to grow in scale and capability, it's important that our headquarters reflects the markets we serve," said Frank Bardonaro, CEO of the Brock Group. "Being located in the Energy Corridor enables us to strengthen relationships with our clients while remaining closely connected to our employees and the work that drives our success."

Brock serves customers across the petrochemical, refining, power generation, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors throughout the United States and Canada. With more than 13,000 employees and nearly 80 years of experience, the company provides a full range of industrial services including scaffolding, insulation, coating, asbestos abatement and mechanical services. Brock was recently ranked #24 among the top 600 specialty contractors by Engineering News Record, the industry authority on construction and design.

The new Brock Group Headquarters are located at 777 N. Eldridge Pkwy, Suite #900, Houston, TX, 77079, marking a relocation from the company's North Houston office. Designed to support Brock's long-term growth, the new headquarters features modern amenities and collaborative workspaces that enhance employee experience. Located in an award-winning, sustainably designed building, the office environment also reflects Brock's commitment to environmental responsibility and employee wellbeing.

Known for its focus on safety, reliability, and performance, Brock continues to invest in its people, clients and communities. Learn more at www.brockgroup.com.

SOURCE The Brock Group