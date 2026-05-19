Brock Group Wins AFPM Contractor Safety Achievement Awards for Work at 35 Sites
News provided byThe Brock Group
May 19, 2026, 08:03 ET
HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brock Group, a North American industrial specialty services contractor, won more awards than any other contractor this year, earning Contractor Safety Achievement Awards for exemplary work at 35 sites from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM). Presented during the AFPM's National Occupations & Process Safety Conference on May 7 in San Antonio, the awards recognize contractors that attained above average safety performance in the domestic refining and petrochemical industries.
"To be recognized for safety at 35 sites results from a strong safety culture, engaged leadership, and the daily efforts of our craft professionals and site teams who prioritize doing the job the right way," said Tristan Arthur, SGE*, Vice President of HSEQ, Brock Group. "It's also a testament to operational excellence and the collaboration between our teams and our clients, which is critical to achieving this level of performance. Winning the award motivates all of us and reinforces the value of collaboration, accountability, and innovation in the industry."
"The recognition from AFPM reflects our team's commitment to Brock's Bsafe culture," said Nathan Prilop, CSP, Brock Group's Director of HSEQ. "We ensure that safety is not just a priority, but a core value embedded in everything we do. Receiving this recognition reinforces the importance of our approach and the value we place on protecting our people, our customers, and the communities where we operate."
*OSHA's Special Government Employee (SGE) Program allows individuals with safety and health experience to work alongside OSHA in the Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) and the Safety Champions Program (SCP).
One Commitment Nationwide
The Brock Group operates across the U.S. and Canada with a network of business units tailored to regional and project-specific needs. Companies within the Brock Group winning an AFPM Contractor Safety Achievement Award include AllSafe Services, Brinderson, Brock Industrial Services, Brock Services, and Schultz Industrial Services.
"Awards like these are not earned by one person or one department. They are earned through thousands of daily decisions made in the field, taking the time to properly plan work, identify hazards, speak up when conditions change, stop work when something does not feel right, and continuously look out for one another," said Sean G. McKinnon Director of HSEQ, Brock West, which includes the AllSafe, Brinderson, and Schultz companies. "This recognition reflects the commitment and discipline our teams demonstrate daily to protect one another and make certain everyone goes home safely at the end of the day."
Winning the AFPM Contractor Safety Achievement Award requires contractors working at least 20,000 hours annually at an AFPM member facility to demonstrate both strong safety performance and a proactive safety culture. Companies must avoid serious incidents such as fatalities, hospitalizations, amputations, major process safety failures, falls, hazardous material exposures, or crane and rigging failures during the evaluation period. In addition, they demonstrate documented best practices such as active safety initiatives, employee observation and audit programs, mentoring for new workers, near-miss reporting systems, frontline leadership development, and participation in OSHA's Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).
The Brock Group AFPM Contractor Safety Award winners and locations are:
AllSafe Services
- Los Angeles Refinery of Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Brinderson
- Anacortes Refinery of Marathon Petroleum Corporation
- El Segundo Refinery of Chevron U.S.A. Inc.
- Los Angeles Refinery of Marathon Petroleum Corporation
- Los Angeles Refinery of Phillips 66
- Martinez Refinery Company LLC of PBF Energy Inc.
- Par Montana Refinery of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc
- Salt Lake Refinery of Chevron U.S.A. Inc.
Brock Industrial Services, LLC
- Joliet Refinery of ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company
- The Lima Refining Company of Cenovus U.S. Corporation
Brock Services, LLC
- Baton Rouge Refinery of ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company
- Baytown Chemical Plant of ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company
- Baytown Refinery of ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company
- Beaumont Chemical Plant of ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company
- Beaumont Refinery of ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company
- Billings Refinery of Phillips 66
- Cedar Bayou Chemical Complex of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP
- Cheyenne Renewable Diesel Facility of HF Sinclair Corporation
- Corpus Christi Operations of LyondellBasell Industries
- Corpus Christi Refinery of CITGO Petroleum Corporation
- Houston Chemical of INVISTA S.à r.l.
- Houston Operations of TPC Group
- Houston Refinery of Valero Energy Corporation
- La Porte Complex of LyondellBasell Industries
- Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex of CITGO Petroleum Corporation
- Lake Charles Polymers Plant of LyondellBasell Industries
- Matagorda Complex of LyondellBasell Industries
- Ohio Refining Company of Cenovus U.S. Corporation
- Sweeny, Old Ocean, and Clemens Facility of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP
- Texas City Refinery of Valero Energy Corporation
- Three Rivers Refinery of Valero Energy Corporation
- WRB Refining, LP - Borger Refinery of Phillips 66
Schultz Industrial Services, Inc.
- El Segundo Refinery of Chevron U.S.A. Inc.
- Los Angeles Refinery of Phillips 66
- Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex of Phillips 66
Brock serves customers across the petrochemical, refining, power generation, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors throughout the United States and Canada. With more than 13,000 employees and nearly 80 years of experience, the company provides a full range of industrial services including scaffolding, insulation, coating, asbestos abatement and mechanical services. Brock was recently ranked #24 among the top 600 specialty contractors by Engineering News Record, the industry authority on construction and design.
Learn more at www.brockgroup.com.
SOURCE The Brock Group
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