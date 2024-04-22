"Official Automotive Partner of the NFL" unveils Draft-themed campaign devoted to the Toyota Crown Signia and the celebration of the next generation of superstars

PLANO, Texas, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America today introduced a content campaign starring Brock Purdy themed around both 2024 NFL Draft and the all-new 2025 Toyota Crown Signia.

Toyota will feature Purdy in a national ad spot as the Official Automotive Partner of the NFL welcomes a new generation of Draft superstars. This campaign marks the first national ad that Purdy has done with Toyota.

Brock Purdy Stars in Toyota’s Effort to Roll Out Red Carpet for Every NFL Draft Pick - From First to Last Round

Toyota's campaign will capture the spirit of the NFL Draft's unexpected moments in the following ways:

Red Carpet Content Rollout: Toyota will celebrate the arrival of a new generation of superstars as 13-year old Jazlyn "Jazzy" Guerra anchors a live content series interviewing the year's top Draft prospects. The brand will serve as the official sponsor of the "2024 NFL Draft Red Carpet Presented by Toyota." Guerra will host live content on her "Jazzy's World TV" channels from the opening night of the Draft on April 25 . Brock Purdy will make a cameo in a teaser that will introduce the live content series. On April 27 , Guerra will switch from the red carpet to the podium by announcing a Day 3 selection on the NFL Draft stage in Detroit, MI.

The spot, titled "Purdy Good Advice," depicts Purdy giving unserious tips to new players entering the NFL Draft. The Toyota Crown Signia is showcased in the content. The 30-second spot will play across linear, streaming and social channels, including airings during NFL Network's presentation of the 2024 NFL Draft ( ). Purdy will also make a cameo in a teaser promoting the brand's social content for the NFL Draft. 2024 NFL Draft Experience in Detroit : Toyota will host a passport-style fan engagement inside the NFL's fan festival from April 25-27 . Fans will be invited to draft new stars to their roster using five Toyota vehicles: 2024 Tacoma, 2025 Toyota Crown Signia, 2024 Land Cruiser, the 2025 Camry and recently revealed 2025 4Runner. Entry is free and NFL Draft Experience details can be found on NFL.com.

"I have been driving a Toyota since my NFL rookie season, so this NFL Draft ad campaign marks a milestone for me to be in a national ad spot for the brand," said Purdy. "I'm honored when people tell me that they find the beginning of my NFL journey inspiring, and I'll forever be grateful for being drafted and for the people and organizations that have supported me along the way."

"Toyota believes in celebrating the next generation of superstars, which is why we're pairing up 24-year old Brock Purdy with 13-year old content dynamo Jazzy Guerra in a celebration of reaching your dreams through the NFL Draft," said Michael Tripp, group vice president, Toyota division marketing. "We're proud to feature Brock in a national campaign highlighting his ascension from the last pick in the Draft two years ago to become the role model for the next generation of dreamchasers like Jazzy".

"For Toyota to sponsor the Red Carpet at the NFL Draft and hand me the mic to carry the show says a lot about their confidence and support in the next generation of movers and shakers," said Jazlyn Guerra. "This is a big moment for a girl from Bushwick, Brooklyn (NYC) but it's nothing I can't handle and I hope it inspires others to chase their dreams."

Purdy was selected with the final pick, 262nd, in the 2022 NFL Draft. Since then, the 24-year old has helped guide a San Francisco team to wins in more than 80% of the games he's started since entering the league.

This past February, Toyota announced that Purdy signed to become a national partner of content across digital and linear platforms and at experiences designed to engage fans and Toyota dealers. Prior to the 2023 season, Purdy signed a deal to appear in Toyota's regional advertising efforts across television and social media for the Northern California Toyota Dealers.

With a nod to the past and an eye toward the future, Toyota recently announced the North American debut of the first-ever Toyota Crown Signia this past fall. For almost 70-years of Toyota history, the Toyota Crown name has become synonymous with quality and sophistication among Toyota vehicles. As the second entry in the U.S. Toyota Crown lineup, the 2025 Crown Signia will add a new dimension to the ongoing legend, bringing North American customers an elevated ride and premium quality in a stylish crossover package.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 27 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About the NFL

The National Football League is America's most popular sports league, comprising 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the country.

Media Contacts:

Toyota Motor North America

Sam Mahoney

[email protected]

Gray Wolf on Behalf of TMNA

Shaun Clair

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America