BROCO ENERGY SELECTED AS THE CITY OF BOSTON'S HEATING OIL PROVIDER

Three-year agreement reflects Broco Energy's continued commitment to dependable fuel service for municipalities and critical facilities.

BOSTON, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broco Energy, a leading energy provider serving New England, is proud to announce that it has been selected as the City of Boston's official heating oil provider. Effective July 1, 2026, the company began service under a three-year contract to supply heating oil in support of the City's operations.

The contract represents an important milestone for Broco Energy and reflects the confidence the City of Boston has placed in the company's ability to provide safe, dependable, and responsive fuel delivery. As one of New England's largest municipalities, the City requires a provider capable of maintaining reliable service while meeting the operational demands of public facilities throughout the year.

Broco Energy has built its reputation by serving commercial, municipal, and government customers with a focus on reliability, operational excellence, and customer service. As New England's clean fuel leader, the company continues to invest in infrastructure and innovative fuel solutions that support the evolving needs of municipalities and commercial organizations. Most recently, Broco Energy became the first fuel provider to supply and deliver renewable diesel for Massport's landmark transition to cleaner-burning fuel across key facilities, further demonstrating its ability to support large-scale energy initiatives throughout the region.

"We are honored to have been selected by the City of Boston to provide its heating oil services," said Robert Brown, President of Broco Energy. "Opportunities like this are earned through consistent performance, dependable service, and the trust we've built with our customers over time. Our team understands the responsibility that comes with supporting municipal operations, and we look forward to serving the City throughout the term of this agreement."

Broco Energy's municipal and government services are supported by experienced operations personnel, a modern fuel distribution network, and strategic infrastructure designed to ensure dependable fuel supply. The company operates the largest rail-served biodiesel terminal in the Northeast, providing expanded storage capacity and supply resiliency while supporting the growing demand for renewable fuels across New England. Combined with its experience serving public agencies, commercial facilities, and critical infrastructure, these capabilities have established Broco Energy as a trusted energy partner throughout the region.

As the contract begins, Broco Energy remains focused on delivering safe, reliable heating oil service while continuing to build long-term partnerships with municipalities and organizations that rely on uninterrupted fuel supply to serve their communities.

About Broco Energy:

Founded in 2007 by U.S. Navy Seabee Veteran and retired Massachusetts Fire Captain Robert Brown, Broco Energy is a proud Massachusetts-based, Veteran-Owned Small Business. It is a full-service fuel, energy, and service company specializing in the reliable supply and distribution of petroleum products, lubricants, and propane. Beyond routine deliveries and comprehensive home services like HVAC, Broco Energy operates the Broco Priority 1 Emergency Response Team, providing 24/7 emergency fueling for critical infrastructure during disasters.

Media Contact:

Robert Brown

President, Broco Energy

[email protected]

(781)-246-1130

SOURCE Broco Energy