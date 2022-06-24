Brody's Crafted Cocktails Coming Soon to Liquor Retailers Across Florida

Award-Winning Craft-Style Ready-To-Serve Bottled Cocktails To Hit Shelves Across the State Just in Time for Summer and Holiday Entertaining

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brody's Crafted Cocktails, a line of ready-to-serve customizable bottled cocktails, has announced it has expanded distribution into Florida in partnership with Florida Craft Distributors, LLC, a state-wide distributor of spirits, wine and beer in Florida. This mission-based beverage brand, contributing up to 5% of net proceeds to canine causes, offers a unique line of ready-to-serve bottled cocktails — perfect for home entertaining, camping or serving at your weekend tailgate.

Brody's Multi-Award Winning Black Orchid Vodka Cocktail: Stop and sip the flowers. Robust black raspberry and delicate violet walk hand-in-hand with sugar and citrus in this vodka-based delight of a drink. It's a frolic through the flowers for your tastebuds. Brody's Multi-Award Winning Black Orchid Vodka Cocktail: Stop and sip the flowers. Robust black raspberry and delicate violet walk hand-in-hand with sugar and citrus in this vodka-based delight of a drink. It's a frolic through the flowers for your tastebuds.

These expertly blended cocktails are best enjoyed chilled; topped with champagne, sparkling wine, club soda, tonic or ginger beer, and are currently available in five flavors:

Air Mail -- rum infused with rich honey, bright lime and earthy aromatic bitters

-- rum infused with rich honey, bright lime and earthy aromatic bitters Minted Mule -- a minty mingle of vodka and spicy ginger with a splash of lime

-- a minty mingle of vodka and spicy ginger with a splash of lime Touch of Grey -- a bittersweet blend of gin, black tea, bergamot, black raspberry and honey

-- a bittersweet blend of gin, black tea, bergamot, black raspberry and honey French 75 -- notes of bright juniper gin with a tart lemon kiss and a lingering licorice finish

-- notes of bright juniper gin with a tart lemon kiss and a lingering licorice finish Black Orchid -- a fresh bouquet of vodka, fruit and flowers, featuring black raspberry, citrus and violet

Expansion has been impressive for a brand that just launched in May of 2021. It has already received high praise from both the consumer judged SIP Awards (including an innovation award from SIP Awards for their Minted Mule offering), the 12th annual New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC), and most recently, the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Additionally, the brand was a top 10 finalist in BevNet's first annual Cocktail Showdown pitch competition in 2021.

"Brody's is the perfect choice for authentic craft cocktails at home or on the go and there is really nothing else like it on the market," shares Brody's co-founder Cristy Neunson. "To be able to secure interest this quickly from another important market in Florida is a huge opportunity for us, and we are excited to work with Florida Craft Distributors to distribute our products throughout the state of Florida."

Brody's cocktails are available in 375 ml bottles, serve up to five cocktails each and vary in proof (16 - 25% alc/vol). In addition to the Hawaii expansion, Brody's is currently retailed in the Greater Philadelphia area, New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, California, Florida, Hawaii and to 31 states via their eCommerce platform with a suggested retail price of $12.99-$14.99 per bottle.

For more information on Brody's, availability or to purchase online, visit www.drinkbrodys.com . Please direct all media inquiries to Cristy Neunson ( [email protected] ).

ABOUT BRODY'S CRAFTED COCKTAILS

Brody's Crafted Cocktails is a woman-founded bottled cocktail brand based in the Greater Philadelphia Area, offering a craft cocktail experience that encourages people to celebrate the everyday. Brody's authentic, craft cocktails are made with high-quality, natural ingredients for consistent flavor and balance, pour after pour. Made to customize with a splash of any sparkling beverage or to pour and enjoy, Brody's provides an approachable way to enjoy personalized premium cocktails at home. Inspired by the spirit of our founder's first puppy – who was always the life of the party and the perfect companion to life's memorable moments – Brody's pledges a percentage of their proceeds to benefit pet-related non-profits and animal rescues. www.drinkbrodys.com

Enjoy effortlessly, drink responsibly. 16 to 25% Alc/Vol. © 2021 Brody's Crafted Cocktails, Collingswood, NJ.

MEDIA CONTACT

Cristy Neunson

856-854-0189

[email protected]

www.drinkbrodys.com

SOURCE Brody’s Crafted Cocktails