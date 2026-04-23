Broe Real Estate Group Commits $100M to Grow Industrial Rail Real Estate Platform into National Network

Expansion Provides New Multi-Modal Solutions for Logistics Clientele

DENVER, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broe Real Estate Group (BREG), the real estate affiliate of The Broe Group, announced the commitment of $100M to grow its industrial rail real estate platform into a national network of industrial outdoor storage (IOS) and multimodal logistics hubs that serve evolving domestic supply chains. The rail real estate platform is a collaboration with OmniTRAX—The Broe Group's national railroad network—pairing rail operating expertise with a fully integrated site selection, design, and commercialization unit to unlock the full value of rail-connected industrial real estate. The new capital accelerates development across BREG's existing rail-served portfolio and expansion into population-dense markets where OmniTRAX and Class I rail connectivity can deliver faster, more efficient port-to-consumer solutions.

This Phoenix IOS site is one of seven existing multimodal logistics hubs within BREG's IOS portfolio. The rail real estate platform is being expanded to create a national network of IOS sites with strong rail connectivity that can efficiently reach population dense markets.

"Customer demand for non-traditional industrial sites that combine efficient market access with multimodal connectivity is exceptionally high," said BREG SVP Chris Tecu. "The broad need for port to consumer solutions has driven the decision to accelerate the expansion of our platform into a national network of logistics hubs that support our customers' evolving domestic supply chains."

BREG's Industrial Outdoor Storage Division provides logistics users with strategic sites that are flexible and efficient alternatives to traditional warehouse applications for product and equipment storage needs. Through OmniTRAX's 35-railroad network, these hubs connect industrial customers to the North American freight rail system, including seamless interchange to Class I railroads and access to five major ports. Each location is planned and operated with a rail-first lens—combining BREG's industrial development and asset management capabilities with OmniTRAX's railroad operating know-how—to deliver dependable service, expandable capacity, and scalable multimodal access.

"The expansion of our IOS platform provides an immediate benefit for our rail real estate customers," said OmniTRAX CEO Colby Tanner. "Additional IOS sites are the ideal complement for our transload and logistics clients."

Beyond new site development, BREG and OmniTRAX will leverage their combined railroad and real estate expertise to identify, reposition, and help market under-utilized rail-connected and railroad-adjacent properties—both across OmniTRAX short line territories and through partnership opportunities with other railroad owners, including Class I railroads. The IOS network expands the pipeline of rail-served sites by aligning network operations, customer origination, and real estate execution to monetize legacy and surplus rail-adjacent land into high-performing logistics and industrial uses.

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 50-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value through the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 41 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

SOURCE Broe Real Estate Group