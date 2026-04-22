The Broe Group Commences Second Phase of $225 Million Cherry Creek North Development

Cushman & Wakefield Selected to Bring 250 Clayton Project to Market

DENVER, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broe Real Estate Group (BREG), the multi-billion-dollar Colorado based investment company, has engaged Cushman & Wakefield to bring the second phase of its $225 million Cherry Creek North development to market. 250 Clayton will be an iconic eight story, 175,000 SF mixed use project in the heart of Cherry Creek North. With the construction loan secured and site prep complete, demolition of the building is proceeding. Project delivery is expected Q3 2028.

250 Clayton pairs the best location with the best experience. With Cherry Creek North’s largest floor plates, the iconic eight story, 175,000 SF mixed use project in the heart of Cherry Creek North is expected to complete in Q3 2028.

"We are excited to partner with Cushman & Wakefield to complete 250 Clayton's office leasing," said BREG EVP Brian Chen. "Cherry Creek North is Denver's most vibrant office market and 250 Clayton will provide tenants and their clients with the best experience in the best location. The project's impressive design delivers an exceptional office concept to attract and retain talent, providing real value to companies that call it home."

250 Clayton begins project construction having pre-leased 24% of the new development. Cushman & Wakefield's Doug Wulf, Todd Wheeler, and Michael Coppola lead the project's leasing and marketing.

"250 Clayton has the scale and presence to take Denver's premier office address to a world-class level of refinement," said Cushman & Wakefield Executive Managing Director Doug Wulf. "It's private, off-street passenger loading offers distinguished and discrete luxury while the thoughtful building design connects colleagues, captivates guests, and delivers breathtaking views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains."

The design-build project by The Beck Group includes 10,000 SF of high-end ground floor retail within Denver's most dynamic office and retail submarket. Boasting 20,000 to 30,000 SF floorplates, floor-to-ceiling windows, unparalleled outdoor and rooftop features, and a market-best tenant amenity package including conference, fitness, and entertainment spaces, 250 Clayton will create a refined new standard for premier office space. A marquis addition to its legacy portfolio, The Broe Group's award-winning properties include 200 Clayton, Country Club Towers, and The Seasons of Cherry Creek.

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 40-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value through the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

SOURCE Broe Real Estate Group