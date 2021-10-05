Brokerage 1 Agency joins Integrity to tap into resources that enhance agent support

"As a longstanding leader in his field, Kurt is the type of driven leader we get excited about joining the Integrity family," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "His commitment to supporting his agents has created proven results numerous times over. Now Kurt can share his extensive experience and expertise with the Integrity partner network, many members of which he has known for decades. He and his team will receive the administrative, marketing and technology support that will help them become the best version of themselves. We're very pleased and excited to partner with the Brokerage 1 team and look forward to them contributing to Integrity's future success."

Brokerage 1 has more than thirty years serving the senior market in Medicare and life insurance products. Founded in 1987, the full-service brokerage provides a local touch point for seniors transitioning to Medicare. Built on a reputation for serving the customer before all else, the brokerage has steadily grown by providing steadfast support to the agents it serves across the country.

"Partnering with Integrity is an opportunity we simply were not going to miss," said Kurt Reichley, President of Brokerage 1. "Integrity offers us the best-in-class marketing and technology resources we need to keep improving the agent support we're known for. I'm excited to experience the 'Integrity Effect' that helped so many other Integrity partners grow, and to create solutions alongside the best minds in the industry. By joining the Integrity family, I'm confident that we are setting ourselves up to reach our full potential as an agency."

Reichley and his experienced team join a fast-growing team of industry legends and trailblazers who make up Integrity's collaborative partner network. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions ' third-party administrator, as well as call centers Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health.

Brokerage 1 will transform its business by accessing the innovative technology, expansive data insights and helpful resources Integrity provides to its partners. The Integrity insurtech platform includes tools such as MedicareCENTER, proprietary quoting and enrollment platforms, data analytics, product development and research and development. Integrity's shared services offer centralized business functions for all partners such as IT, accounting, legal, human resources and a full-service marketing and advertising firm.

"The impressive back-office resources that Integrity provides will allow me to focus my attention on recruiting agents and providing them with even better service," continued Reichley. "I'm also looking forward to the collaboration I'll have with other Integrity partners and the ability we have to share best practices — the different ideas and expertise they each bring will make it easier to help more Americans than ever before."

In addition, Brokerage 1 employees are now eligible for meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Brokerage 1's decision to join Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/Brokerage1.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps Americans protect their health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with agents and advisors across the country. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Brokerage 1 Agency

Brokerage 1 Agency, Inc., headquartered in Brunswick, Ohio, was founded in 1987 and specializes in marketing Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplements, final expense and ancillary products. Brokerage 1 serves thousands of Americans through its network of agents across 30 states. They take great pride in supporting and working with many loyal agents to meet the insurance needs of their clients. For more information, visit www.brokerage1agency.com.

