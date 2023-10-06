BrokerTec Introduces Repo Trading as a Spread to €STR

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTec, a leading provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in fixed income markets, today announced a range of new opportunities to trade European repo as a spread to the Euro Short-Term Rate (€STR).

The new functionality offers more flexibility to clients, with efficient hedging for term repo trading in a fluctuating interest rate environment. Clients can clear the trades with LCH RepoClear SA.

"In today's uncertain interest rate environment, clients are seeking new tools to trade term repo," said John Edwards, Global Head of BrokerTec. "This enhancement expands on our industry-leading central limit order book for trading European repo, with clearing available from day one to support the industry's need for efficient electronic trading."

The enhancement from BrokerTec means that trading repo as a spread to €STR is now available in all European repo markets except for Italy and Spain, adding to an existing opportunity to trade French repo vs €STR already provided by BrokerTec.

Last year, CME Group launched trading in €STR futures, with open interest recently growing to over 16,000 contracts.

European repo is available for trading on the BrokerTec EU Regulated Market operated by CME Amsterdam B.V.

