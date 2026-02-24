CME Group U.S. Treasury Open Interest Surges to Record High of 36.3 Million Contracts

Additional OI records in 2-, 5-, 10-, and 30-year products

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that open interest (OI) in its deeply liquid U.S. Treasury futures and options set a new record of 36,328,151 contracts on February 19. The company's previous OI record hit in November 2025 with 35,120,066 contracts.

"With open interest surpassing 36 million contracts, clients are continuing to turn to our U.S. Treasury markets in record numbers as uncertainty grows around monetary policy, government spending and other inflationary pressures," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Rates and OTC Products. "By combining record liquidity on CME Globex with over $25 billion in daily margin savings, our interest rate complex offers the unparalleled execution and capital efficiencies that clients need in this volatile environment."

Additional OI records across the yield curve include:

Record 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options OI of 5.8 million contracts

Record 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures OI of 7.9 million contracts

Record 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options OI of 12.6 million contracts

Record 30-Year U.S. Treasury Bond futures and options OI of 3.6 million contracts

Record 2,100 U.S. Treasury futures large open interest holders (LOIH), as noted in the CFTC's February 10 Commitment of Traders report

CME Group is the world's leading interest rate market, offering futures and options for a broad range of benchmark products, including U.S. Treasuries, SOFR, Fed Funds, TBAs, credit and more. Its U.S. Treasury and SOFR contracts trade side-by-side on the CME Globex platform with BrokerTec cash securities.

CME Group U.S. Treasury and SOFR futures are also eligible for portfolio margining with other cleared interest rate swaps and futures, as well as cross-margining with FICC-cleared cash U.S. Treasury notes, bonds and certain Repo transactions.

For more information, visit our product page at cmegroup.com/rates .

