BrokerTech Ventures Adds Leavitt Group as Partner

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the world's largest broker-led accelerator and insurtech community, announced today the addition of Leavitt Group as a partner. Leavitt Group, one of the nation's largest privately held insurance brokers headquartered in Cedar City, Utah, joins 13 brokers and 14 carriers, wholesalers, and community partners to strengthen the vast BTV distribution network.

"Joining BrokerTech Ventures marks an exciting step forward for The Leavitt Group as we continue to innovate and strengthen our commitment to the evolving insurance landscape," said Eric Leavitt, CEO of The Leavitt Group. "We look forward to collaborating with BTV and its network of forward-thinking industry leaders to drive meaningful change and deliver enhanced value for our clients and partners."

Celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2024, BTV also announced the opening of applications for the 2025 BTV Accelerator. With over $500,000 available in seed funding for each accelerator cohort, the BTV Accelerator has experienced remarkable success in its five years of operation. Significant milestones include:

95% Startup Operating Success

58 BTV Accelerator Portfolio Companies

$1.1 Billion in Collective (Implied) Valuation

"The BTV Accelerator continues to be a dynamic force for innovation in insurtech," says John Jackovin, Executive Director of the BTV Accelerator. "Our focus on cultivating a robust network and providing resources has helped our startups scale faster and achieve impactful results in the market."

Applications for the 2025 BTV Accelerator are open until December 20, 2024, with participant selections planned for early 2025. Insurtech solutions are sourced globally, and BTV's partnerships with Insurtech Israel, Insurtech Ireland, and Insurtech Latin America reinforce its international reach.

"When we created BrokerTech Ventures in 2019, our mission was to cast a wide net in insurtech exploration – with our primary focus being to help our clients identify risks sooner and drive down costs faster," says Dan Keough, Chairman & CEO of Holmes Murphy and Co-CEO of BrokerTech Ventures. "We believe that the broker sits squarely in a position of influence to propel innovation and technology forward within the insurance value chain."

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

