BrokerTech Ventures Announces 2021 Cohort Class for Accelerator

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program, has selected the following 12 insurtech startups to take part in its highly intentional accelerator curriculum.

"As we embark upon the second year of our BTV Accelerator, we were thrilled to receive nearly double the applicants with a greater range in diversity, broader spread between P&C commercial and health/benefits-tech solutions, and some of the highest-caliber early-stage and growth insurtech companies," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy chairman and CEO and BTV co-founder.

The accelerator cohort begins March 1 in a virtual format for the 5-week curriculum. During this time, the startups will advance their technologies, accelerate their progress through a select mentor network, receive $50,000 in seed funding, and gain immediate access to BTV's multi-billion-dollar distribution platform to deploy the technologies.

"I am sincerely impressed at the quality of startups we have in this class," said John Jackovin, executive director of the BTV Accelerator. "I worried after last year's success that maybe the well would run dry, but these startups show that insurtech is a fruitful space to be and BTV is here to help drive these amazing startups to success, faster."

Collectively, BTV represents 13 of the largest independently owned insurance agencies and 11 of the largest insurance companies in North America, with a combined multi-billion dollars in annual distribution capacity.

"The true value in our BTV Accelerator and business model is in the engagement with our trifecta ecosystem of BTV agencies, insurance companies, and capital resources," said Keough. "We believe this is the differentiated value-offering to our BTV Accelerator companies, as we work in collaboration to elevate innovation for the broader insurance industry."

In addition to activities in the United States, BTV recently announced their engagement with InsurTech Israel and Ayalon Insurance Company to partner in deploying The Israeli Insurtech Accelerator, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Additional international accelerator engagements in Latin America and Europe are under review for deployment in 2021.

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

