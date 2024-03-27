BrokerTech Ventures Announces 2024 Accelerator Cohort, Two Strategic Partnerships, and Its 4th Year of ITC Vegas Collaboration

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program, has selected the following 10 insurtech startups to take part in its highly intentional accelerator curriculum.

"In this, our fifth year of the BTV Accelerator, I am thrilled with the quality of innovation moving through our accelerator, as well as the diversity in founder, team makeup, and geographies represented," said John Jackovin, executive director of the BTV Accelerator. "With these high-caliber, early, and growth-stage insurtech companies on our roster, we truly believe we will be able to help clients identify risk sooner to drive down costs faster."

The accelerator cohort kicks off April 10 and 11, 2024, with BTV Mania held in Des Moines, Iowa. During the program, the startups will meet with all of BTV's owners and partners to discuss partnerships designed to advance their offering and accelerate their progress. Additionally, they receive $50,000 in seed funding and gain immediate access to BTV's multi-billion-dollar distribution platform to deploy the technologies.

On top of this news, BTV is pleased to announce the addition of its newest broker partner, Insurance Office of America, as well as a new community partner, Dowling Capital, to help further represent the company's insurance industry ecosystem.

"We could not be more pleased to announce the addition of these new forward-leaning and innovative partners," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy chairman and CEO and BTV co-founder. "We view these partner relationships as integral in terms of our overall strategy in building out BTV. We have intentionally and thoughtfully come together, representing multi-billions of dollars in collective distribution and industry depth of expertise, and we believe that BTV can be the convening platform to provide access into the unknowns, idea-sharing, investing, and distribution for the benefit of all."

The addition of these newest partners brings the BTV industry portfolio to 23 of the most sizable, innovative, notable, and respected brokerage firms, insurance companies and wholesalers, and community partners with nationwide and international presence.

Lastly, BTV is announcing its 4th year of a strategic collaboration with ITC Vegas, the world's largest insurance innovation (insurtech) conference and convening platform. BTV has been named as the Headline Sponsor of the ITC Brokers curated program as a part of the ITC Vegas 2024 concept. As in years prior, BTV will fuel and lead out the broker-centric content series the afternoon of Tuesday, October 15, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"The ITC Vegas platform brings together the greatest minds around insurtech trends, technologies, and applications," said Keough. "Our desire to engage in and bring new and innovative ideas and content to this type of platform comes from BTV's industry position as the convener of broker-centric innovation, ideation, and communication for the global insurance ecosystem. We represent the brokerage community and the voice of the client, and we believe there is significant value in the community the ITC Vegas team has been building since 2016."

BTV and ITC Vegas partnered not only in 2020, as they collaborated around the Agency Connect Virtual Conference, which attracted 2,000+ brokers, agents, and broker tech attendees from across the globe, but also in 2021, 2022, and 2023 as BTV led out ITC Vegas' BrokerTech Connect.

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

