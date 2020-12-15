BrokerTech Ventures Announces Expanded Insurance Company Partnerships

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), founded in 2019 as the first broker-led platform for broker-centric innovation, ideation, investment, and communication, is announcing the addition of four regional and national insurance firms as partners:

In May, BTV announced the addition of The Travelers Companies, Inc., and in July, R-T Specialty LLC, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies, Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company, and AmWINS Group, Inc.

"We view our carrier and wholesale partners as integral in terms of our overall strategy in building out BTV," said Dan Keough, BTV co-CEO and Holmes Murphy chairman and CEO. "Insurance companies are individually expending significant capital and resources in the name of innovation, and we believe that through BTV, we hold the unique opportunity to propel those dollars further and faster for our industry."

BTV is made up of 13 super-regional, independently controlled, insurance brokerage firms spanning from Silicon Valley to New Jersey, representing nearly $30 billion in collective annual premiums and more than $1.6 billion in annual distribution. BTV plans to add additional brokers and stakeholders to the platform moving into 2021.

"Between all 13 of our BTV agencies, we represent sizable annual premium and share strong trading relationships with these 9 firms," said Keough. "We couldn't be more pleased and look forward to collaborating in the pre-competitive space to elevate our industry through the lens of innovation."

The BTV Accelerator recently closed applications in recruitment for the 2021 cohort. Selection Series insurtech invitations will be announced by January 1, 2021. The BTV Accelerator provides strategic alignment with agencies and insurance companies for mentoring, distribution, access to capital, and brand exposure opportunities. The 2020 BTV Accelerator closed with more than 70 proof of concepts, pilots, and engagement opportunities cultivated through the program, led by John Jackovin, BTV Accelerator Executive Director.

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

