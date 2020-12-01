BrokerTech Ventures Announces International Expansion

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures , the first broker-led platform for broker-centric innovation, launches its international expansion by pledging to counsel and advise the Israeli InsurTech Accelerator operation fueled by the foundational guidance of members from the BrokerTech Ventures leadership team.

BrokerTech Ventures' focus is fostering innovation in the insurance space by providing seed and early-stage insurtech companies support developing broker-centric solutions for the industry. Partnering with BrokerTech Ventures, the Israeli InsurTech Accelerator will serve as a feeder system into the BrokerTech Ventures US Accelerator, which just closed applications November 30, 2020.

"We believe insurance is global. This relationship is a wonderful first step in that realization. It allows us to explore how our accelerator model resonates with the insurance community outside of the United States," said John Jackovin, BrokerTech Ventures Accelerator Executive Director. "Additionally, we create an opportunity for our BrokerTech Ventures partners to peer into the world of insurtech in Israel, which is a driving force for innovation."

The Israeli InsurTech Accelerator is led by Kobi Bendelak, Co-Founder and CEO of InsurTech Israel, and Ortal Vadler Relationship Management Specialist. Kobi brings over 20 years of experience as an investor, mentor, and facilitator, while Ortal, with a background in connecting prospects and lenders, strategizes developing relationships with emerging startups. Teaming with Ayalon insurance company, one of the largest insurance and finance groups in Israel, and using the BrokerTech Ventures Accelerator program, InsurTech Israel hopes to maximize emerging technologies for insurance companies through tailored input centered on specific business issues.

"Through BrokerTech Ventures, we have enjoyed the opportunity to collaborate with Kobi and InsurTech Israel over the last several months," said Dan Keough, Chairman & CEO of Holmes Murphy and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BrokerTech Ventures. "Taking steps to formalize our relationship in fueling the first broker-led insurtech accelerator in Israel is exciting for us and a statement into future international opportunities for BrokerTech Ventures."

Known as the "startup nation," Israel is home to major tech companies and insurance carriers with over 6,000 active startups. InsurTech Israel's mission is to innovate within the insurance industry, connecting global insurers to next-gen startups.

"Through InsurTech Israel, we have been on a journey to locate the most compelling insurtech solutions which are cultivated right here in our home country," said Kobi Bendelak, Co-Founder and CEO of InsurTech Israel. "Through the formation of The Israeli InsurTech Accelerator, and with the support of BrokerTech Ventures, we stand to amplify our efforts and validate insurtech solutions at a much more rapid pace."

Support for the Israeli InsurTech Accelerator includes Ayalon Insurance and recognizable names, Amazon Warehouse Services , Dell Technologies, Sapiens, Sompo Digital Lab, Deloitte and Shibolet Law Firm. InsurTech Israel assists in mentorship for the StartUpBootcamp Accelerator and Lloyds Lab in the UK, working closely with the Global Insurtech Alliance.

For more information on BrokerTech Ventures, visit www.brokertechventures.com.

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures is the first broker-led convening platform focused on delivering innovation to the insurance ecosystem. Founded in 2019, BrokerTech Ventures provides a venue for thought leaders in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BrokerTech Ventures invests in research, vetting, and investing opportunities for each of the selected startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and brings scale to the insurtech market through multi-billion dollar broker and insurance company distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

Contact: Thien-nga Palmer

(510) 332-1908

[email protected]

SOURCE BrokerTech Ventures

Related Links

http://www.brokertechventures.com

