BrokerTech Ventures Appoints Kacie Conroy as Chief Innovation Officer as 2026 Selection Series Approaches

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program dedicated to advancing innovation across the insurance industry, today announced that Kacie Conroy has been appointed Chief Innovation Officer, effective immediately. Conroy has served in an advisory role with BTV since its inception and brings deep experience in digital strategy and product innovation, shaped by years of technology leadership and her current and ongoing role as Vice President of Digital Products at M3 Insurance.

In her new role, Conroy will help guide BTV's innovation strategy as the organization continues to scale its accelerator program and deepen engagement across its broker and carrier network. By bringing brokers, carriers, and innovative startups together to identify where technology can meaningfully improve workflows, align real business needs, and move from shared insight to practical action, this position will support continued value creation and progress across the broad insurance industry.

"Kacie has been a trusted advisor to BTV since day one, and her impact has been felt across our ecosystem," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman & CEO and BTV Co-CEO. "Her appointment as Chief Innovation Officer reflects both her long-standing commitment to BTV and the critical role innovation plays in our next phase of growth."

Conroy will continue to lead digital product strategy at M3 Insurance, where she has been instrumental in advancing technology-enabled solutions and fostering a culture of innovation.

"This amazing group of brokers, carriers, and innovative startups are poised to move the industry forward by aligning around common challenges and creating paths that support progress and flexibility," said Conroy. "I'm honored to help support that journey."

Mike Victorson, CEO of M3 Insurance and BTV Co-CEO, emphasized Conroy's leadership and vision.

"Kacie is a natural fit for this role," said Victorson. "She brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, executional discipline, and deep understanding of how innovation can be applied in a practical, broker-centric way. Her leadership will help ensure BTV continues to deliver real-world value to brokers, startups, and partners alike."

Upcoming 2026 Selection Series

Conroy's appointment comes as BTV prepares for its 2026 Selection Series, taking place February 17–18. The Selection Series is a rigorous evaluation process designed to identify and advance viable insurtech startups aligned with the needs of the broker community.

During the two-day event, BTV partners will hear live pitches from insurtech startups and engage directly with founders through Q&A. The process plays a critical role in determining which companies are selected to participate in BTV's 2026 accelerator cohort.

This year's Selection Series participants includes:

Since its founding, the BTV Accelerator has demonstrated strong and sustained impact across the insurtech ecosystem:

Invested $3.35 million in 67 insurtech companies through its accelerator program

Active BTV accelerator startups represent more than $1.67 billion in value, with average valuations more than doubling after completing the accelerator*

Startups have generated over 1,400 customer engagements directly linked to BTV*

95.5% of BTV startups remain active (operating, acquired, or merged)

With the upcoming Selection Series and the appointment of Conroy as Chief Innovation Officer, BTV continues to reinforce its commitment to driving broker-led innovation across the insurance industry.

*According to startup self-reporting

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com , or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

Contact: Emily Schultz

[email protected]

SOURCE BrokerTech Ventures