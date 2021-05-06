BrokerTech Ventures Welcomes Three Industry-Leading Partners

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program, today announced the addition of its newest industry-leading companies:

"We could not be more pleased to announce that these three premiere companies are joining us in our mission to bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions for our collective customers and the insurance industry as a whole," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy chairman and CEO and co-CEO of BTV. "Their philosophical and innovative approach to our industry aligns with our current agency and insurance company and wholesale partners, and we look forward to their collective contributions to our convening platform."

The addition of these three renowned insurance brands brings the BTV industry portfolio to 13 of the most sizable and innovative brokerage firms and 12 of the most notable and respected insurance companies in North America. Between the BTV Accelerator and Early-Stage Investment towers of operation, BTV now represent 25 insurtech companies in its portfolio, with investments and commercial engagements in each.

"We continue to enhance and increase our overall depth and breadth of distribution — not only in terms of customers reached, represented premium, and revenues associated between all 25 of our BTV insurance brokers and insurance companies, but also in terms of increased diversity and geographic spread with each thoughtful partner addition," said Susan Hatten, Holmes Murphy senior manager of Corporate Community Engagement and BTV chief operating officer.

In addition to these latest additions, BTV announced its engagement with InsurTech Israel and Ayalon Insurance Company to partner in deploying The Israeli Insurtech Accelerator, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Additional international accelerator engagements in Latin America and Europe are under review for deployment in 2021.

For more information on BTV, please visit www.brokertechventures.com.

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

Contact: Thien-nga Palmer

(510) 332.1908

[email protected]

SOURCE BrokerTech Ventures

Related Links

http://www.brokertechventures.com

