Bromine Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Flame Retardants Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Bromine Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bromine market by Application (flame retardants, drilling fluids, water treatment, agriculture, and others) and Geography (APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment: The flame retardants segment will be significant for revenue Generation. Bromine is primarily used in flame retardants to reduce the flammability of products containing organobromine compounds. These flame retardants are known as brominated flame retardants (BFRs). BFRs are primarily used in the electrical and electronics industry for manufacturing electronic components. The increased demand for electrical and electronic equipment will drive the demand for bromine during the forecast period.

Bromine Market: Major Driver

The key factor driving the bromine market is the growth of the oil and gas industry.

The increase in oil and gas exploration activities in the US, Brazil , Mexico , Saudi Arabia , China , Russia , Norway , and other oil and gas-rich countries and the extensive use of bromine as drilling fluid for extracting petroleum products will contribute to the growth of the global bromine and bromine derivatives market. Furthermore, the increased acceptance of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques will fuel the consumption of bromine and bromine derivatives during the forecast period.

Bromine Market: Major Challenges

Increased demand for non-halogenated flame retardants will be a major challenge for the data center market during the forecast period.

Non-halogenated flame retardants are based on elements such as phosphorus and nitrogen. Phosphorus-containing flame retardants are extensively used in standard and engineering plastics, thermosets, coatings, polyurethane foams, and textiles.

Flame retardants manufactured using phosphate esters are mainly used in engineering plastics, phenolic resins, and coatings. Though ammonium polyphosphate flame retardants are primarily used in intumescent coatings, they are effective in rigid and flexible polyurethane foams and injection molded polyolefins in formulations for phenolics, epoxies, unsaturated polyesters, and coatings for textiles. Nitrogen-based melamine cyanurate is used in nylon and polypropylene intumescent formulations in conjunction with ammonium polyphosphate. These flame retardants are used in abundance, which poses a threat to the demand for halogenated flame retardants, this will reduce the consumption of bromine and bromine derivatives during the forecast period.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Bromine Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Bromine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.83% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 628.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.60 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Saudi Arabia, and Israel Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albemarle Corp., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Gulf Resources Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., LANXESS AG, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Perekop bromine, TETRA Technologies Inc., and Tosoh Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Diversified chemicals

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers



Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes



Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 17: Flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Flame retardants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Drilling fluids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Drilling fluids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Drilling fluids - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Water treatment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 23: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 37: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 49: Albemarle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Albemarle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Albemarle Corp.- Key news

10.3 Albemarle Corp.

Exhibit 52: Albemarle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Albemarle Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 54: BEACON ORGANOSYS - Overview



Exhibit 55: BEACON ORGANOSYS - Product and service



Exhibit 56: BEACON ORGANOSYS - Key offerings

10.4 BEACON ORGANOSYS

Exhibit 57: Gulf Resources Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Gulf Resources Inc. - Business segments

10.5 Gulf Resources Inc.

Exhibit 59: Gulf Resources Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Gulf Resources Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 61: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

10.7 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Israel Chemicals Ltd.-Key news



Exhibit 68: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 70: LANXESS AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 71: LANXESS AG - Business segments

10.8 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 72: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 73: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

- Segment focus

Exhibit 74: Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Perekop bromine - Overview



Exhibit 78: Perekop bromine - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Perekop bromine - Key offerings

10.10 Perekop bromine

Exhibit 80: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Business segments

10.11 TETRA Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 82: TETRA Technologies Inc.-Key news



Exhibit 83: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 85: Tosoh Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Tosoh Corp. - Business segments

10.12 Tosoh Corp.

Exhibit 87: Tosoh Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Tosoh Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources



Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

